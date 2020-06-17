Baseball All-Staters will play ball July 18 in OKC

Five local seniors will get a chance to play in an All-State baseball game later this summer.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced earlier this month that its All-State games will be held July 18 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
The large school game is set for 11 a.m., and the small school matchup will begin at 2 p.m. There will also be a middle school game at 5 p.m.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association canceled its annual coaches clinic and All-State games due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the OBCA voted last year to move its games out of the OCA convention.
All five local players are members of the OBCA Small East Squad. They include Roff’s Brady Benedict, Latta’s Rylan Reed, Stonewall’s Ty Humphers and the Asher duo of Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin.
