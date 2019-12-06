Two names involved in news capturing the attention of Ada sports fans this week are Jim Sterk and Barry Odom.
Few, if any, have ever heard of Jim Sterk and few, if any, have not heard of Barry Odom. Sterk is the athletic director at the University of Missouri and Odom was, until this past Saturday, the head football of the University of Missouri Tigers.
Odom burst onto the Ada sports scene in 1994. He and his family moved from Maysville to Ada at the start of his senior year in hopes of improving his chances to play Division I football.
His first outing as a Cougar was in the season-opener against Ardmore. By halftime, he had scored four times and led Ada to a 39-13 win. By the end of the year, Ada had state championship No. 17 and Odom was an All-Stater.
Odom went on to play college ball for the University of Missouri. He was a team captain in his senior year and graduated in 1999. He later earned a master’s degree from UM.
To say the 2015-16 school year was an interesting one at the University of Missouri would be an understatement. But the chain of events that started then led to the hiring and the firing of Barry Odom.
Big things are ahead for Barry Odom. Sportswriters everywhere are saying that. It has been said many times that “Life is a journey.” It is easy to see where the journey has taken the traveler, but impossible to see what lies ahead.
A Nov. 9, 2015, Washington Post article by staff writer Elahe Izadi summarized the events that led to the situation Barry Odom entered when he became the head coach of the Missouri Tiger football team on Dec. 5, 2015. Much of the information from that article is summarized below.
Missouri madness
In August of 2014, protests broke out in Ferguson, Missouri, and across the country over the shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old by a white police officer. The officer was later exonerated by a grand jury who determined the shooting was justified. University of Missouri students were involved in the protests and this led to an activist group on campus calling themselves, “Concerned Student 1950” in recognition of the first year black students were admitted to the university.
Following a number of racial incidents on campus in the fall of 2015, the group was not happy with the university’s response to the incidents and stepped up their protests. The group was especially angry over the lack of response to messages sent to university administrators.
The situation escalated when six Concerned Student 1950 members linked arms and blocked the car of University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe during the homecoming parade on Oct. 10. Wolfe did not leave his car and police removed the protestors.
On Oct. 20, 2015, the group issued a list of demands including that Wolfe resign or be dismissed. Following a meeting with Wolfe the next week, the group issued a statement saying: “Wolfe verbally acknowledged that he cared for black students at the University of Missouri, however, he also reported he was ‘not completely’ aware of systemic racism, sexism and patriarchy on campus.”
They also said he was not meeting any of their demands.
In a statement issued on Friday, Nov. 6, Wolfe apologized for the way the homecoming protest was handled and indicated that “had I gotten out of the car to acknowledge the students and talk with them perhaps we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
He said his behavior, unfortunately, and wrongly, made it seem like he didn’t care and that he was caught off guard at the moment.
In the statement, he also expressed the view that “Racism does exist at our university, and it is unacceptable. It is a long-standing, systemic problem which daily affects our family of students, faculty and staff.”
If Wolfe, the university administrators and others were not already feeling the pressure they would the next day. If the situation was not already national news it would be soon.
Izadi, in the Washington Post article, said that on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, “A group of black football players announced that they were joining ongoing student protests and pledged to stop participating in football-related activities for the remainder of the season unless Wolfe resigned or was fired.”
Just before noon the next day, then-head coach Gary Pinkel sent a tweet showing a group picture of black and white players and coaches and staff members from the Missouri football team. The tweet said simply, “The Mizzou Family stands as one. We are united. We are behind our players. #ConcernedStudent1950 GP.”
The players did not practice on Monday or Tuesday. On Tuesday, the entire team joined in the boycott. The game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 against Brigham Young to be played at Arrowhead Stadium was now in danger of being canceled.
Forfeiting the game would call for Missouri to pay a fee of $1 million to BYU. Both teams had gone to great lengths to work the game into their schedules and to work with ESPN to televise the game. All the effort that went into the game and the goodwill to be gained from a game in Kansas City was about to be wasted.
The situation at the University of Missouri was now national news on the front page and the sports page of newspapers across the nation. The story brought national TV coverage as well. What was happening was now big news everywhere as over 16,000 “tweets” were sent about the situation.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, faculty members announced plans for a walk-out the next Monday and a letter signed by nine deans was submitted to the UM Board of Curators and to Wolfe saying MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin had created a “toxic environment through threat, fear and intimidation.”
On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, Wolfe issued a statement expressing confidence that his administration could “come together to improve the student experience on our campuses.” He indicated that the demands were already being addressed in a draft strategic plan.
By now, state lawmakers were urging Wolfe to resign. The Chairman of the Missouri House Committee on Higher Education called Wolf’s reaction to the concerns of the protestors “callous” and said Wolfe could “no longer effectively lead” the university systems.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said he supported the protestors. He said, “These concerns must be addressed to ensure the University of Missouri is a place where all students can pursue their dreams in an environment of respect, tolerance and inclusion.”
Resignations follow
At a special meeting of the University of Missouri System’s Board of Curators the next day (Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015) Wolfe announced his resignation. It was effective immediately. The decision, he said, came from his love of the university and the state of Missouri.
He called on the community to come together and start listening to each other. He said he took full responsibility for the frustration and the inaction that resulted in the present situation. Less than seven hours later it was announced MU Chancellor Loftin had resigned effective at the end of the year. He would then become the University’s “director for research facility development.” At the same time, an interim Chancellor was appointed.
Pinkel’s tweet and support of the protestors did not sit well with a lot of university supporters, administrators, students and state lawmakers. They believed he should have supported the university administration that was paying him over $4 million a year. The university, in the spring of 2014, had given Pinkel an $800,000 a year raise and extended his contract through the 2021 season.
On Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, Pinkel announced his resignation and said he would remain the coach until Dec. 31 or until a new head coach was in place. Pinkel cited his health as the reason he was stepping down. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in May of 2015. He said he had decided at that time that as long as his treatments and health did not interfere with his coaching duties he would continue to coach the Tigers.
It was disclosed that Pinkel and athletic director Rhoades were discussing a role that would keep him associated with Mizzou Athletics once he stepped away from coaching duties.
The next day, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City the Tigers defeated Brigham Young 20-16 to raise their season record to 5-5. They would go on to lose their last two games finish the season with a 5-7 record.
Odom introduced
On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, chaos broke out at a meeting of the football team and Rhoades. Players jumped over chairs, screamed and, no doubt, some cried. The event was paused as Rhoades surprised the players by telling them their new coach was about to walk through a side door. He then paused.
You can see the excited, enthusiastic, joyous pandemonium that broke out as a beaming 39-year-old Barry Odom entered the door.
If you go to youtube.com and search “Barry Odom Introduced” you can find this magical moment. It will make you feel wonderful. Watch the 1:05 version.
The Ada High graduate and former Cougar assistant had walked through the door and into the fire. The Barry Odom tenure as head football coach at Missouri had started.
———o———
This is Part 1 of a two-part story on Barry Odom’s time with the University of Missouri. Part 2 will appear in Saturday’s edition of The Ada News.
