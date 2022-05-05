OKLAHOMA CITY — The second-ranked Pocola Lady Indians scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on what boiled down to be a bad bounce of the softball and edged No. 5 Latta 9-8 in a wild semifinal contest Tuesday afternoon at the Class 3A State Tournament inside Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Lady Indians went on to capture the Class 3A state title with a convincing 9-3 win over top-ranked and defending champ Morris in the late championship game. But it took a bizarre play against Latta to get them there.
Pocola finished its title run at 28-4, while Latta’s season came to an end at 20-11.
Latta used a clutch two-run homer by Jaylee Willis in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 8-all and the Lady Panthers hoped to force extra innings.
Pocola cleanup hitter Kail Chitwood led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to left-center field that Willis nearly caught up to and she also nearly threw the runner out at second after scooping up the ball. It was Chitwood’s only hit of the game.
Maci Maxwell stepped to the plate next and flew out to Latta center fielder Taryn Batterton, who threw the ball to shortstop Jade Sanders to try and keep Chitwood advancing. The toss was a little off the mark but Sanders looked like she was in good position to keep the softball in front of her. But it took a weird spin, got past her and started rolling toward the third-base area. It trickled past the bag and somehow found its way into the Pocola dugout and that error awarded Chitwood the two bases she needed to score the winning run from second base.
The play left the Lady Panthers and their fans stunned. The loss was even harder to stomach after Latta had battled back from deficits of 7-4 and 8-6.
In the top of the seventh, Latta needed two runs to force a tie. Kate Williams hit a one-out single to left field before Willis blasted a 3-1 pitch well over the left field fence to tie the game in dramatic fashion.
The Lady Panthers trailed 7-4 heading into the top of the sixth inning.
Batterton led off by beating a throw to first by the shortstop for an infield hit. Jaycie Prine followed with a one-out double.
Jade Sanders hit a long fly ball to center field for a sacrifice fly that got Latta within 7-5.
Savannah Senkel then poked a ground ball to right field that pushed across another LHS run and trimmed the LHS deficit to 7-6.
The Lady Panthers looked to be in big trouble in the bottom of the sixth when Pocola loaded the bases with three consecutive base hits. But LHS pitcher Triniti Cotanny got Madison Linker to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. Latta limited the Lady Indians to a single run that boosted the PHS lead to 8-6.
Latta got a pair of two-run blasts by Willis and Batterton in the top of the third inning that put the Lady Panthers ahead 4-2.
Pocola answered by scoring five unanswered runs to retake the lead at 7-4 and set the stage for the late drama.
Latta finished with nine hits in the game. Willis went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Batterton finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Prine went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored a run.
Laraby Jennings had Latta’s other base hit.
PHS 10-hole hitter Faith Cover paced her team at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. No other member of the Lady Indians had more than one hit.
Alyssa Parker hit a two-run homer, walked three times and scored two runs for Pocola, while Kylee Smith cracked a double and drove in two runs.
