ROFF — Cade Baldridge smacked two home runs and two Roff pitchers combined for a shutout in the Tigers’ crisp 9-0 win over Battiest Saturday afternoon at the Roff Festival.
Roff had pushed past Preston 9-2 in the opener and improved to 8-0 on the season heading into a Monday night road trip to Asher. The Tigers host Santa Fe South at 6 p.m. tonight.
Roff 9, Battiest 0
Baldridge paced a seven-hit Roff offense with his two solo home runs. Tallen Bagwell finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the hosts, while Easton Riddle went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Bill McCarter finished 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Tigers.
Bagwell pitched four strong innings to earn the mound win. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one hit. Brand Wilson tossed the fifth inning and struck out two of the four batters he faced.
The Tigers were also able to take advantage of five walks and three hit batters in the contest.
Nathan Turner had the Panthers’ lone hit — a double with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Battiest fell to 5-4 with the loss.
Roff 9, Preston 2
Baldridge hit another solo home run — one of three on the day.
The Tigers led 5-2 before pushing across four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take control.
Bill McCarter and Brand Wilson had two hits apiece to pace Roff at the plate. McCarter finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Wilson went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Kaden Darnell ripped a two-run homer for Roff in the bottom of the fifth inning. Baldridge finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and three runs scored from his leadoff spot in the RHS batting order.
Dylan Reed was the winning hurler for Roff. He struck out three, walked three and allowed just two hits in five innings. McCarter tossed the final two frames and had one strikeout and allowed one hit.
Cooper Ausbrooks paced the Pirates (8-2) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jayden Herring went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Vanoss wins Coleman Tournament
COLEMAN — Bryson Smith did a little bit of everything for the Vanoss High School baseball team during the Wolves’ 9-1 win over Mill Creek Saturday in the finals of the 2022 Todd Sampson Memorial Tournament.
Smith blasted an inside-the-park grand slam and also earned the pitching win to lead the VHS club to the victory. The championship win moved Vanoss above the .500 mark at 5-4 this fall.
Smith finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to pace a five-hit Vanoss offense. Brayden Cannon went 1-for-3 with two runs scored for the VHS squad, while M Wood ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. G Haines had the other Vanoss hit.
Smith pitched all five innings of the run-rule victory. He struck out five, walked three and allowed just three hits and no earned runs.
