ROFF — Senior Cade Baldridge hit home runs from both sides of the plate to help the Roff Tigers upend Asher 9-1 Monday at Tiger Field.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 9-5 on the year while Asher dropped to 4-11.
Coach Danny Baldridge returns to action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the Tigers invite Class 6A Moore to town. Roff then hosts Crossing Christian at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Indians are set to host Maud on Thursday.
Baldridge finished his big day 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored from the RHS leadoff spot. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run and then cranked a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Brand Wilson blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning for the Tigers.
Asher avoided the shutout when Carson Timms walked with the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to get the Indians within 4-1.
Roff ended the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and walked off when Trey Humphers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Baldridge was the lone Tiger with more than one hit. Bill McCarter finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs scored and Tallen Bagwell ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Wilson was the winning hurler for Roff. He struck out 10, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in six strong innings.
Asher finished with five hits, all singles, from five different players. Brian Ballard, Conner Thompson, Brogan Culwell, Parker Wood and Kelby Fowler all had base hits for the visitors.
Four AHS pitchers — Culwell, Dayton Fowler, Wood and Ethan Starr — combined for four strikeouts, nine walks and three hit batters.
Unbeaten Moss eases past Allen
MOSS — Host Moss scored six runs in the bottom of the second innings and cruised past Allen 12-2 on Monday.
The Pirates, ranked No. 5 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 12-0 this spring, while Allen dropped to 8-10.
Allen hosted Wewoka on Tuesday and is scheduled to face Warner at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2023 Coal Mining Classic in Hartshorne.
Allen’s lone runs came in the top of the third inning on a two-out, two-RBI single by Jake Hisaw that got the locals within 7-2.
However, Moss answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and three in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early. Trevor Story scored on the 11th Allen error of the contest on the final play.
The Mustangs managed four total hits in the game — singles by Tagus Howard, Garrett Nix, Emmett Koonce and Hisaw’s two-run hit.
Koonce was the losing hurler for Allen. He struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 1.2 innings. Bodee Garrett finished up for the visitors. He struck out one, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in the final two frames.
Manning Turner and Sebastian Orozco had two hits apiece to pace Moss at the plate. Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Orozco finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Trenton Golden went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Michael Simrell ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored.
Golden earned the pitching win for the Pirates. He struck out five, walked one and allowed two earned runs in four innings of work.
Wolves defeat Class 2A
No. 17 Wynnewood
WYNNEWOOD — The Vanoss Wolves scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and turn back Wynnewood 6-2 in a Monday road game.
Coach Brett Miller’s squad has now won eight straight games to improve to 9-4 on the year. The Savages. ranked No. 17 in Class 2A, fell to 12-3.
Creede Booth hit a two-run double as part of the VHS sixth-inning uprising.
Vanoss collected seven hits in the contest, led by Bryson Smith and Riley Carlos who had two hits apiece. Smith finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored, while Carlos ended up 2-for-3 and scored a run.
Matt Wood added a double for the Wolves.
Wood was the winning pitcher for Vanoss. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game outing.
Wynnewood finished with eight hits, led by Justin Hammer who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Aaron Lyle finished 2-for-3 for the hosts and Cole Beasley ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Hammer was solid on the mound in defeat for Wynnewood. He struck out six, walked three and allowed five earned runs in seven innings.
