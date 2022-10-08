EDMOND — Roff senior Cade Baldridge blasted a pair of three-run homers and the top-ranked Tigers buried Moss 13-2 in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament Friday at the Edmond Memorial baseball field.
Roff improved to 32-0 and will play for its fifth consecutive state title at 3 p.m. today at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Sixth-ranked Moss, which upset No. 4 Tupelo 3-0 in first-round action on Thursday, is done at 27-8.
Roff head coach Danny Baldridge, Cade’s father, has seen this before from his senior leadoff hitter.
“(Cade’s) been fairly disciplined at the plate for us this fall while getting ahead in counts then capitalizing. He’s never been one to shy away from the big stage” Baldridge said. “Feast or famine, he wants to be the one in that situation and so far it’s worked out for us. “
Cody Graves hit an RBI single and Baldridge hit his first home run two batters later to put Roff ahead 4-0 in the top of the second inning.
Baldridge hit his second home run over the right field fence in the top of the fourth inning that pushed the RHS advantage to 7-1.
Roff piled up 14 hits in the six-inning run-rule victory. Baldridge finished 2-for-4 with seven RBIs. Bill McCarter went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Tallen Bagwell ended up 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Kaden Darnell finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Beau Joplin went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Caden Graves finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and four runs scored for the locals.
Michael Simerell led Moss at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. He also hit a three-run homer against Tupelo on Thursday.
Senior Easton Riddle picked up the mound win for Roff. He struck out six, walked none and allowed two earned runs in five innings. Freshman Maddox McCullar tossed the final frame and retired all three batters he faced.
