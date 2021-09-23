ROFF — The Roff Tigers didn’t have the best of weekends, but they certainly had a big Monday.
After dropping three out of four games at the loaded Murray State Festival, the Tigers used a two-run, walk-off home run by Cade Baldridge in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat tradition-rich Dale 5-3 Monday at Tiger Field.
The Tigers will now head to the playoffs with an 18-6 record, while Dale — ranked No. 5 in Class A — left town at 18-9.
“(Monday) it was good to get into a dogfight ... and any time you can win a game like that it’s great for you, especially right here at playoff time,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge.
It looked like Dale might prevail in regulation. The Pirates led 3-1 before Roff tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Roff started off the seventh by loading the bases with no outs. Drew Sheppard led off with a base hit, Beau Joplin was hit by a pitch and Tallen Bagwell walked.
Cade Baldridge then hit an RBI single to cut the DHS lead to 3-2. Dyan Reed followed with a base hit that plated another Roff run and tied the game, but Dale escaped without further damage with a double play followed by a groundout.
Joplin was hit by a pitch again to lead off the bottom of the ninth before Cade Baldridge — coach Danny Baldridge’s son — hammered a 1-0 pitch over the wall in right field to give the Tigers the dramatic victory. It was his sixth round-tripper of the fall.
“He’s pretty confident when he goes up there that he’s going to get something done,” Danny Baldridge said of Cade’s big blow. “He’s a tough out at the plate.”
Cade Baldridge led a seven-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. Reed finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Brand Wilson and Kagan Huneycutt had Roff’s other two base hits.
Easton Edmondson paced the Pirates at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Connor Kuykendall drove in a pair of runs for Dale.
The game-ending homer made a winner out of Roff relief pitcher Wilson, who struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow a run in two scoreless innings. Sheppard got the start for Roff. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed just two runs and four hits through the first seven innings.
Four different Dale hurlers combined for five strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters.
At the Murray State Festival, the Tigers edged Class A No. 11 and old rival Red Oak 2-1 before dropping decisions to Class A No. 2 Silo (12-4), Class A No. 1 Oktaha (8-0) and Class A No. 9 Vivi (5-4).
“We didn’t have a very good weekend,” Danny Baldridge admitted. “I didn’t feel like we showed up to compete well. And on top of that, you don’t play well and that’s kind of a recipe for not a very good outcome.”
Roff ended the regular season by playing seven straight ranked opponents and faced 11 consecutive ranked foes during another brutal stretch.
But Baldridge said that’s just the way he likes it.
“That’s one thing we’ve always done — and there are a lot of schools that do it around here — is try to play the best. We could play a soft schedule ... but I don’t know if that helps you a lot. The more fights we can get into, the better off we are in the long run. One thing’s for sure. We won’t be surprised in the playoffs, no matter who we face.”
The postseason starts today for the Tigers, who host Turner and Mill Creek with games starting at 2 p.m.
