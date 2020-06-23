Baker Mayfield, too, wants justice for Julius Jones

NORMAN — Former Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield added his name to the list of letters demanding justice for Julius Jones.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback submitted a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt dated May 28, according to Justiceforjuliusjones.com, which published the document.
Mayfield joins former OU basketball stars Blake Griffin and Trae Young, along with former Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, in the quest to free Jones, who is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he says he did not commit.
Mayfield writes:
“Dear (Gov.) Stitt and Members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board,
Oklahoma has been a home to myself, my former teammates and coaches, and a place of incredible support for many years. I care deeply for the people of Oklahoma, and that is why I am eagerly writing in support of Julius Jones, a young man I believe has been wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death.
Based on my personal review, the errors and shortcomings in Julius’ trial have been well-documented and are too numerous to be listed in this letter. The inconsistent (and unchallenged) testimony of Julius’ co-defendant, the obviously inexperienced and unmotivated defense team, and the eye-witness description of a shooter that clearly did not match Julius are by themselves enough to cast doubt on his guilt.
Beyond the obvious shortcomings of the trial, another issue that continues to weigh on me is the obvious racial bias that permeated Julius’ arrest, prosecution, and conviction. Every American is supposed to be guaranteed a fair and impartial trial. But when your arresting officer calls you the “n-word,” when a juror calls you the “n-word” and when all of this unfolds in the context of decades of death penalty convictions slanted against black men, it is impossible to conclude that Julius received fair and impartial treatment.
The Oklahomans I met are not racist; they are not mean-spirited, and they do not wish to participate in injustice in this day and age. That is why I am confident that when Oklahomans become aware of the facts surrounding Julius Jones and his conviction, they will demand that his sentence be commuted.
I am honored to use my voice to speak up for Julius Jones. I ask respectfully that you review his commutation application with fairness and compassion.
Boomer!
Sincerely,
Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns
Oklahoma University Alumni ‘17”
Mayfield has been vocal about racial justice since the death of George Floyd. He and Kyler Murray both have said they will kneel during the national anthem this fall in solidarity with Black teammates who are calling for more attention on racism in America.
