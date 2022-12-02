ROFF — Senior post player Tallen Bagwell exploded for a season-high 31 points to help the Roff Tigers push past Caney 67-40 at home Tuesday night.
Coach Larry Johnston’s bunch, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 6-0 on the year while Caney fell to 4-4,
Bagwell also stepped outside and hit a pair of 3-pointers in his offensive barrage.
The Tigers jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 36-20 by halftime. Roff led 51-28 after three periods.
Cade Baldridge was next for Roff with 16 points and also sank a pair of 3-pointers. Bill McCarter and Easton Riddle chipped in six points apiece.
Chet Hodge scored 21 points to lead the Caney offense. No other Cougar player scored more than five.
Roff travels to Earlsboro tonight.
Stratford surges past Stonewall
STONEWALL — The Stratford Bulldogs broke open a tight game and used a big third quarter to soar past host Stonewall 59-41 Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
It was the season-opener for Coach Ray Ardery and the Bulldogs. Stonewall fell to 4-3.
Stonewall carried a slim 22-21 lead into halftime. However, Stratford used a 24-7 surge in the third quarter to rally and take control.
“We felt like we grinded out the first half and our defense kept us in it. We came out of the half and had a great third quarter to give ourselves a cushion going into the fourth,” Ardery said.
Walker Chandler led a balanced Stratford offense with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Hunter Morton followed with 13 and also hit two triples. Canaan Weddle just missed double figures with nine points for the visitors. He sank one 3-pointer.
Morton also finished with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Junior Ashton Bierce sank four 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 23 points to pace the Longhorn offense. No other Stonewall player scored more than five.
“I thought our defensive effort was really good. Bierce made some tough shots but I felt like he earned most of his points. It was a good win versus a really solid team,” Ardery said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.