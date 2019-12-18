ALVA — The East Central University women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a frigid second quarter and dropped a 76-68 decision to Northwestern Oklahoma State Monday inside Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva.
The Lady Rangers improved to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 3-7 and 1-3.
East Central trailed just 16-14 after the first quarter, but things went south for the Tiger offense in the second period. ECU scored just three points, and shot 1-of-15 from the field.
The Lady Rangers took advantage, making three 3-pointers in the quarter and outscoring the Tigers 14-3. Madison Rehl’s jumper at the 3:38 mark of the frame got ECU within 19-17. NWOSU followed with a game-changing 11-0 run that started with consecutive 3-point baskets by Kyleigh Leverich, Kenzi Lamer and Presley Payahsape.
Leverich capped the run with two free shots with 58 seconds left that sent Northwestern to halftime with a 30-17 lead.
East Central got within eight twice in the third period. A layup by Hannah Ladd made it 46-38, and Gabby Cummins scored in the paint with :07 showing that got the Tigers within 51-43 heading into the fourth period.
A 13-9 run to start the final frame, including a 3-pointer by Ladd at the 5:31 mark, cut the ECU deficit to four, 60-56.
The Lady Rangers responded and led by 13 at 73-60 after a Bailey Brown layup with just 1:14 to play that ended a 13-4 NWOSU surge.
Four Tiger players reached double figures.
Junior Kendall Schulte led the ECU offense with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Ladd was next with 15 points and six rebounds. She sank three 3-pointers for ECU.
Nickens scored 12 points to go with five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Gabby Cummins finished with 10 points and five rebounds and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
As a team, the Tigers hit 17-of-20 free throws, compared to a 19-of-27 effort by the Lady Rangers.
Hillary Hurst led the NWOSU offense with 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Bailey Brown followed with 16 points before fouling out.
The ECU women return to action Jan. 2 at Harding in Searcy, Arkansas.
