Azlin's walk-off home run lifts Pirates to victory

BYNG — Byng senior Cade Azlin hit a dramatic three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Pirates secure a 5-3 win over Wright City in a fall baseball thriller Tuesday night at Stokes Field.
Byng improved to 2-0 on the young season, while the Lumber Jax left with an 0-2 mark. The Pirates are back at home today, hosting Calera at 4 p.m.
Two hits and an untimely error allowed Wright City to score a run in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
Cooper McCage led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and then Cole Tracy was hit by a pitch from Wright City’s Kase Lindly. Azlin then cranked a 1-2 pitch out of the park to left field to complete Byng’s walk-off victory.
Azlin finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Byng managed just four total hits, including singles by Keith Cook, Naaman Lee and Kendon Wood, who also drove in a BHS run.
Bo Boatwright snagged the pitching win in relief for the Pirates. He struck out six, walked none and allowed one earned run on three hits. Dillon Palmer threw five no-hit innings for the Pirates. He struck out nine, walked four and allowed one earned run.
Wright City’s three hits included a solo home run by Kolt Black and singles by Brian Williams (who drove in a run) and Alex Bowen.
Stonewall rallies past Turner
TURNER — Stonewall used a three-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning to rally past host Turner 9-8 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night.
Caney turned back the Longhorns 4-2 in the opener.
Stonewall, now 1-2, is back in action today, hosting Kiowa.
Game 2
Stonewall 9, Turner 8
The Longhorns used back-to-back doubles by Ryan Guffey and Tageus Pogue in the pivotal fourth-inning surge. Guffey drove in one run and Pogue knocked in two.
Guffy spearheaded a 14-hit SHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mika Matt finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Pogue ended up 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Angel Guitierrez, Gage Brady and Kaden Romines also had hits for Stonewall.
Garrett Gambrel was the winning hurler for the Longhorns. He struck out seven, walked seven and allowed seven earned runs.
Game 1
Caney 4, Stonewall 2
The Cougars scored four early runs and made the lead stand up before time ran out in the fifth.
Stonewall was limited to just four hits, all singles by Ryan Guffey, Gage Brady, Caleb Gibson and Garrett Gambrel.
Jake Taylor paced a five-hit Caney offense, going 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs. Ty Jackson, Telly Nutter, Blain Harbin and Zach Bagby all had singles for the Cougars.
Jackson recorded the mound win for Caney. He struck out seven, walked five, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Tageus Pogue was the hard-luck loser for Stonewall. He struck out four, walked three and allowed four earned runs in four innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.