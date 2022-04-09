BYNG — It was a good two days for Byng senior Caden Azlin.
On Thursday, Azlin hit a grand slam and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored to help the Byng baseball team maul Madill 13-1 at Stokes Field.
Then on Friday, Azlin signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville.
The Pirates improved to 9-4 on the season and are scheduled to play district foe Chickasha on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s contest is on the road and Tuesday’s matchup will be at home.
Madill fell to 7-17 on the season.
The Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added six more in the second to rush to an early 10-0 lead. The game ended after five frames due to the run-rule.
Keith Cook hit a home run and went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Byng’s eight-hit output. Mason Carter finished 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and scored a pair of runs for the hosts, while Dylen Cotten went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bo Boatwright and Ryan Shelton had Byng’s other hits.
Starter Cooper McCage earned the mound win and was one of three Byng pitchers that saw action on the hill. He struck out three, walked none and didn’t allow a hit in three shutout innings.
Azlin worked an inning for the Pirates and struck out one, walked one and gave up Madill’s lone hit — a double by Stephen Sisco with no outs in the top of the fourth inning. He scored the Wildcats’ only run on a sacrifice fly by James Valadez.
Cole Tracy pitched the final stanza and had one strikeout, no walks and didn’t allow a run or a hit.
Four Madill hurlers combined for two strikeouts, six walks and three hit batters.
