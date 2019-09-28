The Ada High softball team didn’t get a victory on Senior Night at the Ada Softball Complex Thursday night, but the Lady Cougars certainly didn’t go down without a fight.
Ada trailed Atoka 9-1 early before surging ahead with a nine-run uprising in the bottom of the fourth inning.
But in the end, after some late-inning volleys by both teams, the Lady Wampus Cats defeated Ada 16-13.
The Lady Cougars fell to 7-15 on the season, while Atoka left town at 11-18.
It was certainly one that could have easily gone the other way. Ada committed six errors in the game, which led to seven Atoka unearned runs.
“It was very tough, We gave them way too much,” Ada coach Taylor Henry said following the game. “They never stopped battling, and it would have been easy when we were down 9-1 to just give up and get run-ruled. But I was so proud that they fought. That’s all we ask for.”
Atoka’s half of the seventh inning kind of told the entire story for Ada. The Lady Wampus Cats led 12-10 with two outs and runners at first and second with their best hitter, Lauren Harkey, at the plate.
Harkey popped the ball high in the air on a 1-1 pitch, and it landed between three Ada infielders and rolled foul. She belted an RBI single to left field on the next pitch, and Atoka would go on to score four runs with two outs to push its lead to 16-10.
Harkey finished the game 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored to pace a 17-hit Atoka barrage.
The Lady Cougars tried to rally one more time. Ada responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and still had runners at first and second with one out before the comeback halted via a pop-up to the first baseman and a groundout.
Ada went ahead 10-9 after a big fourth inning that included RBI singles by Katey Read and Kayla Salgado, a double and a two-run single by Amaya Frizell, two walks and two hit batters.
Frizell led a 10-hit Ada offense, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Read finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Kinsley Goza went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored from Ada’s leadoff spot, while Avery Brown collected three RBIs. Torri Bray knocked in two runs, while Klynn Brown and Stormi Poole scored two runs apiece.
Briley Pfaff went 3-for-5 with an RBI and four runs scored from the top of the Atoka lineup. Trinity Powell also had three hits for the visitors, while Jodi Moore finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
In a postgame ceremony, Ada’s four seniors — Read, Bray, Alyssa Colungo and Brown — were honored.
“These seniors have helped build this program up. They love being an Ada Cougar, and they’re bought into what we are doing. I’m going to hate losing them,” Henry said.
