LATTA — It was officially, official in May, but Dillon Atkinson is the brand new, but kinda old, head coach of the Latta High School baseball team.
Atkinson was interim head coach last spring and has already been off and running with the Panthers this summer.
The young head coach is humbled at the opportunity before him.
“It’s tough to put into words. It’s an honor. I’m very humbled, blessed and excited,” Atkinson told The Ada News Wednesday morning — the day after edging local rival Byng 9-6 in a summer baseball game and the day before heading to battle with the Ada Braves American Legion Post 72 baseball team in the Cameron Showcase in Lawton. “It’s a school with a great tradition and I have great kids, great parents and a great administration. I feel very blessed to be here.”
Atkinson was named the interim coach after legendary head coach Eddie Collins resigned after the 2020 fall season. All Atkinson has to do is follow a dude with 2,122 career wins that includes 76 district championships, 66 regional titles, 13 state runner-up trophies and 12 state championships.
“Coach Collins has taught me so much. He’s impacted so many kids at Latta — and not only him, but his whole family,” Atkinson said. “He is Latta baseball. The things that we do are a branch of things that he taught me and has taught these kids. His legacy is stamped on this program forever.”
Atkinson was an assistant coach at Byng during the 2019-20 school year. He graduated high school from Lone Grove in 2014.
While under his guidance, the Panthers finished the spring season with a 26-10 record but fell just short of a berth in the Class 2A State tournament after suffering a pair of tough losses to Panama — 5-4 and 19-16 — in regional play.
“Our season ended earlier than we all wanted it to, but there were still some really good things that I felt like we did this spring,” Atkinson said. “There were definitely some things to build on. Even though the end result wasn’t what we wanted, I believe it was a good starting point for us moving forward.”
And move forward they the Panthers have. Atkinson said his squad has shown improvements this summer.
“We have a good core returning. We lost three really key players in DJ Van Atten, AJ Kelough and Gehrig Strong. They are really good young men. We’re going to miss their leadership on and off the field for sure,” he said.
“We have a good group of seniors coming back this year who have been around the program and are fully aware of the Latta standard,” he continued. “We’re also excited about the younger group we have. We have some sophomores that have got a lot of playing time. We have a good mix of older guys and younger guys right now.”
Atkinson is fully aware of the lofty expectations that come with being the Latta head coach.
“There are big expectations but there’s a standard here too. That’s one thing I preach to the guys is no matter who is here and who is coaching, that standard will not change,” he said. “You’re going to do things right and work hard in everything you do. You’re going to be a great teammate and a great student in the classroom.”
