Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 9. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Broken Arrow (8) (2-0) 48 1
2. Owasso (2) (2-0) 42 2
3. Norman (1-0) 16 5
4. Union (0-2) 15 4
(tie) Jenks (1-1) 15 3
Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 6. Putnam North 5. Mustang 3.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (10) (2-0) 50 1
2. Stillwater (1-0) 39 2
3. Del City (1-0) 28 3
4. Booker T. Washington (1-1) 20 4
5. Muskogee (1-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 5. Ponca City 1. Choctaw 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (10) (1-0) 100 1
2. Duncan (1-0) 76 5
3. Claremore (1-0) 65 7
4. McGuinness (0-1) 57 3
5. Bishop Kelley (0-1) 55 2
6. Lawton Mac (1-1) 49 10
7. Tahlequah (1-0) 30 NR
8. ADA (1-0) 28 NR
9. Tulsa Edison (0-1) 24 8
10. El Reno (2-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Collinsville 15. Guthrie 13. Ardmore 7. Tulsa Hale 5. Skiatook 5. Noble 3.
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle (9) (2-0) 96 1
2. Bethany (1) (1-0) 89 2
3. Wagoner (1-0) 82 3
4. Clinton (1-0) 69 5
5. Weatherford (1-0) 57 4
6. Poteau (1-1) 40 6
7. Hilldale (1-0) 34 8
8. Oologah (1-0) 32 9
9. Cache (1-0) 15 10
10. Bristow (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Broken Bow 11. Blanchard 7. Elgin 5. Muldrow 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (9) (1-0) 99 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (2-0) 90 2
3. Plainview (1-0) 76 3
4. SULPHUR (1-0) 70 4
5. Berryhill (1-0) 58 6
6. Seminole (1-0) 48 8
7. Stigler (1-0) 36 9
8. Kingfisher (0-1) 28 5
9. John Marshall (1-0) 20 NR
10. Cascia Hall (1-1) 10 7
Others receiving votes: Checotah 5. Perkins-Tryon 4. Jay 3. Purcell 2. Locust Grove 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (7) (1-0) 87 1
2. Sperry (2) (1-0) 76 3
(tie) Beggs (1-0) 76 4
4. Vian (1-0) 55 6
5. Adair (1) (2-0) 53 8
6. Millwood (0-0) 51 2
7. Washington (1-0) 47 7
8. Holland Hall (1-0) 42 NR
9. Kingston (1-0) 29 9
10. Jones (1-1) 23 5
Others receiving votes: Perry 6. Panama 2. Eufaula 1. Wilburton 1. Spiro 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (10) (2-0) 100 1
2. Stroud (2-0) 78 3
3. Rejoice Christian School (1-0) 77 2
4. Tonkawa (2-0) 59 4
5. Thomas Custer (2-1) 56 5
6. Christian Heritage Academy (2-0) 48 6
7. Pawhuska (2-0) 37 8
8. Minco (2-0) 36 7
9. Gore (2-0) 15 10
(tie) Crossings Christian Academy (2-0) 15 9
Others receiving votes: Pawnee 10. Boone-Apache 7. Hominy 5. Morrison 4. Colcord 2. Barnsdall 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (2-0) 49 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (1-0) 38 2
3. Laverne (1-0) 28 4
4. Cherokee (2-0) 14 5
5. Dewar (1-0) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport 3. Wetumka 3. Snyder 3. Weleetka 2. Keota 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1. Seiling 1. Arkoma 1. Canadian 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (7) (1-0) 46 1
2. Southwest Covenant (3) (1-0) 43 2
3. Buffalo (1-0) 27 3
4. Midway (2-0) 9 NR
5. Tyrone (2-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Boise City 4. Maysville 4. Graham-Dustin 3. Covington-Douglas 2. Mountain View-Gotebo 2. Sasakwa 1. Tipton 1. Bowlegs 1.
Note: All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted in this week’s poll are The Ada News; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; News Capitol Democrat, McAlester; The Lawton Constitution; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Poteau Daily News; The Stillwater News Press; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
