The Sulphur Bulldogs are No. 13 in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press Oklahoma High School football rankings.

 
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 13. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Union (3-0) 32 3

3. Jenks (2-1) 20 2

4. Moore (3-0) 15 5

5. Norman North (2-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Mustang 3. Owasso 2.

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Stillwater (8) (2-0) 40 1

2. Deer Creek-Edmond (3-0) 31 2

3. Choctaw (2-1) 23 3

4. B.T. Washington (1-2) 9 5

(tie) Muskogee (3-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Lawton 5. Sand Springs 3.

CLASS 5A

1. McAlester (5) (3-0) 74 1

2. Del City (2) (3-0) 69 2

3. McGuinness (1) (3-0) 60 4

4. Collinsville (2-0) 53 5

4. Coweta (2-0) 53 3

6. Guthrie (3-0) 45 6

7. Grove (2-0) 25 10

8. Carl Albert (1-2) 17 T7

9. Noble (2-1) 13 9

10. Lawton Mac (2-1) 12 T7

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 11. Elgin 4. Tulsa Rogers 3. Piedmont 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Tuttle (6) (2-0) 77 1

2. Cushing (2) (2-0) 74 3

3. Wagoner (1-1) 53 4

4. Clinton (2-1) 46 7

5. Poteau (1-1) 45 2

6. Hilldale (2-0) 41 5

7. Bethany (3-0) 35 6

8. Broken Bow (2-1) 30 8

9. Elk City (3-0) 24 T9

10. Newcastle (2-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Chickasha 1. Blanchard 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (7) (3-0) 79 1

2. Verdigris (1) (2-0) 68 3

3. Metro Christian (2-0) 64 4

4. Heritage Hall (1-1) 43 2

5. Marlow (2-0) 40 9

6. Cascia Hall (2-1) 39 8

7. Stigler (3-0) 30 10

8. Perkins-Tryon (1-1) 17 6

9. Berryhill (1-1) 16 7

10. Plainview (1-1) 13 5

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 11. Kingfisher 9. SULPHUR 6. Seminole 2. Central 2. 11, McLoud 1.

 CLASS 2A

1. Washington (7) (3-0) 79 1

2. Rejoice (1) (3-0) 73 3

3. Crossings (2-0) 52 T7

4. Beggs (1-1) 34 2

5. Eufaula (1-1) 32 T7

6. Vian (1-2) 28 4

7. Millwood (1-1) 25 9

8. Pawhuska (2-1) 23 5

9. Vinita (2-0) 19 T10

10. Victory Christian (1-2) 17 6

Others receiving votes: Prague 13. Chandler 12. Kiefer 9. Sequoyah-Claremore 9. Oklahoma Christian 9. Davis 4. Community Christian 1. Warner 1.

CLASS A

1. Ringling (7) (2-0) 76 1

2. Gore (3-0) 64 2

3. Fairview (3-0) 61 3

4. Tonkawa (2-0) 54 4

4. Hominy (1) (3-0) 54 T56

6. Cashion (1-1) 40 7

7. Colcord (2-0) 31 9

8. Pawnee (2-0) 18 10

9. Crescent (3-0) 12 NR

10. Woodland (1-1) 11 T5

Others receiving votes: Minco 9. Quapaw 4. Hinton 3. Wynnewood 3.

CLASS B

1. Seiling (7) (2-0) 39 3

2. Shattuck (1) (2-0) 28 2

3. Laverne (2-1) 26 1

4. Dewar (1-0) 14 4

5. Oklahoma Bible (3-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 5. Waurika 1. Garber 1.

CLASS C

1. Timberlake (8) (3-0) 40 1

2. Tipton (2-0) 27 2

(tie) Waynoka (2-0) 27 3

4. Maud (3-0) 18 4

5. Oaks (3-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Geary 1. Mountain View-Gotebo 1. Wesleyan Christian 1.

