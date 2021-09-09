Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Union (5) (2-0) 35 2
2. Owasso (3) (2-0) 34 3
3. Jenks (1-1) 26 1
4. Broken Arrow (1-1) 13 4
5. Mustang (1-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Moore 2. Enid 1.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1
2. Choctaw (2-0) 30 2
3. Stillwater (1-0) 23 4
4. B.T. Washington (2-0) 17 3
5. Sand Springs (2-0) 6 5
Others receiving votes: Midwest City 4.
CLASS 5A
1. McAlester (4) (2-0) 74 2
2. Collinsville (3) (1-0) 71 3
3. Coweta (2-0) 62 4
4. Carl Albert (1) (1-1) 60 1
5. McGuinness (0-1) 46 5
6. Guthrie (2-0) 39 8
7. Lawton Mac (1-0) 32 7
8. Ardmore (1-0) 23 10
9. Bishop Kelley (0-2) 10 6
10. El Reno (0-2) 9 9
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 8. Pryor 3. Tahlequah 2. Noble 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Clinton (6) (1-0) 78 1
2. Tuttle (1) (2-0) 68 2
3. Cushing (1) (1-0) 65 5
4. Poteau (1-1) 51 4
5. Wagoner (0-1) 44 3
6. Bethany (2-0) 32 9
7. Hilldale (1-0) 30 6
(tie) Weatherford (1-0) 30 7
9. Cache (2-0) 21 T10
10. Blanchard (0-1) 9 8
Others receiving votes: Grove 5. Newcastle 3. Bristow 2. Elgin 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Holland Hall (6) (2-0) 69 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (2-0) 62 2
3. Heritage Hall (1-0) 58 3
4. Verdigris (1-0) 48 4
5. Kingfisher (1-1) 31 6
6. Kingston (1-0) 28 T8
7. Plainview (0-2) 22 7
8. Perkins-Tryon (2-0) 21 T8
9. Stigler (2-0) 20 10
10. Berryhill (1-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Anadarko 7. Checotah 4. Seminole 3. Vinita 2. Lone Grove 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (7) (2-0) 70 1
2. Washington (2-0) 60 2
3. Beggs (1-1) 46 3
4. Marlow (1-0) 45 5
5. Jones (0-2) 37 6
6. Oklahoma Christian (2-0) 36 4
7. Chandler (1-0) 31 T7
8. Vian (2-0) 21 T7
9. Millwood (0-1) 11 T7
10. Eufaula (0-1) 10 10
Others receiving votes: Rejoice Christian School 9. Victory Christian 5. Community Christian 2. Prague 2.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (5) (1-1) 68 2
2. Ringling (1) (1-0) 60 3
3. Pawhuska (1) (1-1) 52 1
4. Gore (1-0) 42 5
5. Tonkawa (1-0) 37 6
6. Hooker (2-0) 29 8
(tie) Morrison (0-1) 29 4
8. Pawnee (0-2) 21 7
9. Mooreland (1-0) 13 NR
10. Wewoka (1-0) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 6. Wayne 4. Okemah 4. Colcord 3. Hominy 2. Minco 2. Elmore City 1.
CLASS B
1. Laverne (7) (1-0) 35 1
2. Shattuck (1-0) 27 2
3. Dewar (3-0) 18 3
4. Davenport (1-0) 15 T4
5. Regent Prep (0-1) 4 T4
Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 3.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (4) (2-0) 32 1
2. MT View-Gotebo (3) (1-0) 27 3
3. Tyrone (1-0) 24 2
4. Waynoka (2-0) 7 NR
(tie) Buffalo (0-1) 7 5
Others receiving votes: Maud 2. Midway 2. Bluejacket 1. Maysville 1. Welch 1. Sasakwa 1.
Note: The Ada News no longer votes in this poll.
