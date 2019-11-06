Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.