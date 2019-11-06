Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (10) (9-0) 50 1
2. Broken Arrow (7-2) 34 2
3. Edmond Santa Fe (7-2) 32 4
4. Union (5-4) 17 5
5. Mustang (6-3) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Jenks 6. Norman 3.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (10) (9-0) 50 1
2. Stillwater (9-0) 40 2
3. Del City (8-1) 30 3
4. Muskogee (8-1) 20 4
5. Booker T. Washington (5-4) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Choctaw 2.
CLASS 5A
1. McGuinness (8) (8-1) 98 1
2. Carl Albert (1) (8-1) 77 2
3. Tahlequah (1) (9-0) 71 3
4. Tulsa Edison (8-1) 60 4
5. Piedmont (7-2) 53 5
6. El Reno (8-1) 47 6
7. Noble (8-1) 43 7
8. Collinsville (7-2) 29 8
9. Bishop Kelley (6-3) 15 10
10. Ardmore (5-3) 10 9
Others receiving votes: Claremore 1. Skiatook 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Bethany (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Poteau (8-1) 86 2
3. Tuttle (8-1) 78 3
4. Bristow (8-1) 71 4
5. Wagoner (7-2) 59 5
6. Weatherford (7-2) 45 8
7. Cache (6-3) 31 9
8. Sallisaw (6-3) 19 NR
9. Broken Bow (6-3) 13 7
10. Tecumseh (6-3) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Clinton 11. Cleveland 2. Central 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Lincoln Christian (9-0) 89 2
3. Plainview (7-1) 78 3
4. Berryhill (9-0) 70 4
5. Perkins-Tryon (8-1) 60 6
6. Checotah (8-1) 44 7
7. SULPHUR (7-2) 33 8
8. John Marshall (7-2) 31 5
9. Stigler (7-2) 21 9
10. Marlow (6-3) 16 10
Others receiving votes: Verdigris 3. Sequoyah-Claremore 2. Kingfisher 1. Cascia Hall 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (8) (9-0) 89 1
2. Sperry (1) (9-0) 80 2
3. Washington (9-0) 70 3
4. Vian (8-1) 64 4
5. Beggs (8-1) 53 5
6. Adair (8-1) 41 T6
7. Jones (8-1) 36 T6
8. Millwood (7-2) 23 8
9. Eufaula (8-1) 17 10
10. Chisholm (7-2) 7 NR
(tie) Kingston (8-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 6. Luther 1. Meeker 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (8) (8-0) 89 1
2. Rejoice Chris. (1) (9-0) 79 2
3. Pawhuska (9-0) 67 3
4. Stroud (9-0) 65 4
5. Pawnee (9-0) 55 5
6. Minco (9-0) 50 6
7. Ringling (7-1) 32 7
8. Gore (8-1) 23 8
9. Hobart (7-1) 20 T9
10. Mangum (8-1) 11 T9
Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 3. Hominy 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (8) (8-0) 44 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (9-0) 37 2
3. Dewar (9-0) 27 3
4. Burns Flat-Dill City (8-1) 16 4
5. Canadian (9-0) 7 5
Others receiving votes: Laverne 3. Cherokee 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (9-0) 44 1
2. Southwest Covenant (1) (7-0) 37 2
3. Graham-Dustin (7-1) 22 3
4. Tipton (6-3) 15 5
5. Coyle (7-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Waynoka 6. 12, Midway 2. 13, Covington-Douglas 1. 13, Timberlake 1.
———o———
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News, Ada; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; Lawton Constitution, Lawton; McAlester News-Capital; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
