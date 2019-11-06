Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Sulphur senior kick returner Kyle Stevenson (12) finds some running room during the Bulldogs’ Week 9 road win over Douglass. Sulphur won 35-0 after just one half of play. A power outage forced officials to cancel the second half. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press High School Football Poll and will host Pauls Valley in Week 10 at Agee Field.

 Sabrina Duck | Sabrina Duck Photography

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (10) (9-0) 50 1

2. Broken Arrow (7-2) 34 2

3. Edmond Santa Fe (7-2) 32 4

4. Union (5-4) 17 5

5. Mustang (6-3) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Jenks 6. Norman 3.

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Bixby (10) (9-0) 50 1

2. Stillwater (9-0) 40 2

3. Del City (8-1) 30 3

4. Muskogee (8-1) 20 4

5. Booker T. Washington (5-4) 8 5

Others receiving votes: Choctaw 2.

CLASS 5A

1. McGuinness (8) (8-1) 98 1

2. Carl Albert (1) (8-1) 77 2

3. Tahlequah (1) (9-0) 71 3

4. Tulsa Edison (8-1) 60 4

5. Piedmont (7-2) 53 5

6. El Reno (8-1) 47 6

7. Noble (8-1) 43 7

8. Collinsville (7-2) 29 8

9. Bishop Kelley (6-3) 15 10

10. Ardmore (5-3) 10 9

Others receiving votes: Claremore 1. Skiatook 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Bethany (10) (9-0) 100 1

2. Poteau (8-1) 86 2

3. Tuttle (8-1) 78 3

4. Bristow (8-1) 71 4

5. Wagoner (7-2) 59 5

6. Weatherford (7-2) 45 8

7. Cache (6-3) 31 9

8. Sallisaw (6-3) 19 NR

9. Broken Bow (6-3) 13 7

10. Tecumseh (6-3) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Clinton 11. Cleveland 2. Central 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Heritage Hall (10) (9-0) 100 1

2. Lincoln Christian (9-0) 89 2

3. Plainview (7-1) 78 3

4. Berryhill (9-0) 70 4

5. Perkins-Tryon (8-1) 60 6

6. Checotah (8-1) 44 7

7. SULPHUR (7-2) 33 8

8. John Marshall (7-2) 31 5

9. Stigler (7-2) 21 9

10. Marlow (6-3) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Verdigris 3. Sequoyah-Claremore 2. Kingfisher 1. Cascia Hall 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Metro Christian (8) (9-0) 89 1

2. Sperry (1) (9-0) 80 2

3. Washington (9-0) 70 3

4. Vian (8-1) 64 4

5. Beggs (8-1) 53 5

6. Adair (8-1) 41 T6

7. Jones (8-1) 36 T6

8. Millwood (7-2) 23 8

9. Eufaula (8-1) 17 10

10. Chisholm (7-2) 7 NR

(tie) Kingston (8-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 6. Luther 1. Meeker 1.

CLASS A

1. Cashion (8) (8-0) 89 1

2. Rejoice Chris. (1) (9-0) 79 2

3. Pawhuska (9-0) 67 3

4. Stroud (9-0) 65 4

5. Pawnee (9-0) 55 5

6. Minco (9-0) 50 6

7. Ringling (7-1) 32 7

8. Gore (8-1) 23 8

9. Hobart (7-1) 20 T9

10. Mangum (8-1) 11 T9

Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 3. Hominy 1.

CLASS B

1. Shattuck (8) (8-0) 44 1

2. Regent Prep (1) (9-0) 37 2

3. Dewar (9-0) 27 3

4. Burns Flat-Dill City (8-1) 16 4

5. Canadian (9-0) 7 5

Others receiving votes: Laverne 3. Cherokee 1.

CLASS C

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (9-0) 44 1

2. Southwest Covenant (1) (7-0) 37 2

3. Graham-Dustin (7-1) 22 3

4. Tipton (6-3) 15 5

5. Coyle (7-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Waynoka 6. 12, Midway 2. 13, Covington-Douglas 1. 13, Timberlake 1.

———o———

All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News, Ada; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; Lawton Constitution, Lawton; McAlester News-Capital; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.

