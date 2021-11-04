Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 1. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Ttl Pts Prv
1. Jenks (10) (8-1) 50 1
2. Union (8-1) 40 2
3. Owasso (7-2) 24 4
4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 23 3
5. Mustang (6-3) 13 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (10) (9-0) 50 1
2. B.T. Washington (8-1) 37 2
3. Choctaw (7-2) 30 3
4. Del City (8-1) 22 4
5. Stillwater (7-2) 11 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 5A
1. McAlester (8) (9-0) 98 1
2. Collinsville (2) (9-0) 90 2
3. Lawton Mac (9-0) 78 3
4. Carl Albert (6-2) 66 4
5. Coweta (8-1) 62 5
6. Guthrie (8-1) 55 7
7. Noble (7-2) 36 10
8. Ardmore (8-1) 29 6
9. McGuinness (7-2) 20 8
10. Pryor (7-2) 9 9
Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 6. Piedmont 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle (10) (9-0) 100 1
2. Poteau (8-1) 84 2
3. Clinton (8-1) 80 3
4. Cushing (8-1) 76 4
5. Bethany (8-1) 51 6
6. Grove (8-1) 45 5
7. Wagoner (7-2) 34 8
8. Bristow (7-2) 32 7
9. Broken Bow (8-1) 28 9
10. Blanchard (7-2) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (8) (9-0) 98 2
2. Heritage Hall (1) (9-0) 84 3
3. Holland Hall (1) (8-1) 72 1
4. Verdigris (8-1) 70 5
5. Stigler (8-1) 64 4
6. Seminole (8-1) 50 6
7. Berryhill (7-2) 40 7
8. Perkins-Tryon (7-2) 35 8
9. Plainview (6-3) 17 NR
10. Lone Grove (7-2) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 4. SULPHUR 3. Vinita 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Washington (8) (10-0) 97 1
2. Marlow (1) (9-0) 87 2
3. Beggs (8-1) 78 3
4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 66 4
5. Vian (8-1) 49 5
6. Rejoice Christian School (8-1) 47 6
7. Victory Christian (1) (7-2) 43 7
8. Eufaula (8-1) 33 8
9. Metro Christian (6-3) 25 9
10. Crossings Christian Academy (7-2) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Jones 7. Cascia Hall 7. Community Christian 2.
CLASS A
1. Ringling (9) (9-0) 98 1
2. Gore (9-0) 85 2
3. Cashion (7-1) 81 3
4. Hooker (1) (9-0) 68 5
5. Fairview (9-0) 52 7
6. Tonkawa (7-2) 34 6
7. Pawhuska (7-2) 33 8
8. Elmore City (9-0) 31 T9
9. Okemah (7-1) 29 4
10. Mounds (8-1) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Morrison 8. Minco 3. Warner 3. Wayne 3.
CLASS B
1. Laverne (8) (7-0) 48 1
2. Dewar (1) (9-0) 37 2
3. Davenport (1) (9-0) 32 3
4. Velma-Alma (9-0) 18 4
5. Balko-Forgan (8-1) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
CLASS C
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (9-0) 50 1
2. Timberlake (9-0) 40 2
3. Tyrone (7-1) 27 3
4. Waynoka (8-1) 22 4
5. Maud (8-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5.
