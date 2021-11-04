Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Sabrina Duck | Sabrina Duck PhotographySulphur senior quarterback Reese Ratchford prepares to run the offense during action earlier this season. The Bulldogs dropped a 28-12 decision to host Plainview in Week 9 and slipped to the No. 12 spot in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A rankings. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Lone Grove in a huge Week 10 District 3A-2 showdown with a number of playoff implications on the line. Sulphur is 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the district, while the Longhorns are 7-2 and 5-1.