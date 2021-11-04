Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Sabrina Duck | Sabrina Duck PhotographySulphur senior quarterback Reese Ratchford prepares to run the offense during action earlier this season. The Bulldogs dropped a 28-12 decision to host Plainview in Week 9 and slipped to the No. 12 spot in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A rankings. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Lone Grove in a huge Week 10 District 3A-2 showdown with a number of playoff implications on the line. Sulphur is 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the district, while the Longhorns are 7-2 and 5-1.

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through November 1. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A Division I

School Ttl Pts Prv

1. Jenks (10) (8-1) 50 1

2. Union (8-1) 40 2

3. Owasso (7-2) 24 4

4. Broken Arrow (6-3) 23 3

5. Mustang (6-3) 13 5

Others receiving votes: None.

 

CLASS 6A Division II

1. Bixby (10) (9-0) 50 1

2. B.T. Washington (8-1) 37 2

3. Choctaw (7-2) 30 3

4. Del City (8-1) 22 4

5. Stillwater (7-2) 11 5

Others receiving votes: None.

 

CLASS 5A

1. McAlester (8) (9-0) 98 1

2. Collinsville (2) (9-0) 90 2

3. Lawton Mac (9-0) 78 3

4. Carl Albert (6-2) 66 4

5. Coweta (8-1) 62 5

6. Guthrie (8-1) 55 7

7. Noble (7-2) 36 10

8. Ardmore (8-1) 29 6

9. McGuinness (7-2) 20 8

10. Pryor (7-2) 9 9

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 6. Piedmont 1.

 

CLASS 4A

1. Tuttle (10) (9-0) 100 1

2. Poteau (8-1) 84 2

3. Clinton (8-1) 80 3

4. Cushing (8-1) 76 4

5. Bethany (8-1) 51 6

6. Grove (8-1) 45 5

7. Wagoner (7-2) 34 8

8. Bristow (7-2) 32 7

9. Broken Bow (8-1) 28 9

10. Blanchard (7-2) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 2.

 

CLASS 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (8) (9-0) 98 2

2. Heritage Hall (1) (9-0) 84 3

3. Holland Hall (1) (8-1) 72 1

4. Verdigris (8-1) 70 5

5. Stigler (8-1) 64 4

6. Seminole (8-1) 50 6

7. Berryhill (7-2) 40 7

8. Perkins-Tryon (7-2) 35 8

9. Plainview (6-3) 17 NR

10. Lone Grove (7-2) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 4. SULPHUR 3. Vinita 2.

 

CLASS 2A

1. Washington (8) (10-0) 97 1

2. Marlow (1) (9-0) 87 2

3. Beggs (8-1) 78 3

4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 66 4

5. Vian (8-1) 49 5

6. Rejoice Christian School (8-1) 47 6

7. Victory Christian (1) (7-2) 43 7

8. Eufaula (8-1) 33 8

9. Metro Christian (6-3) 25 9

10. Crossings Christian Academy (7-2) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 7. Cascia Hall 7. Community Christian 2.

 

CLASS A

1. Ringling (9) (9-0) 98 1

2. Gore (9-0) 85 2

3. Cashion (7-1) 81 3

4. Hooker (1) (9-0) 68 5

5. Fairview (9-0) 52 7

6. Tonkawa (7-2) 34 6

7. Pawhuska (7-2) 33 8

8. Elmore City (9-0) 31 T9

9. Okemah (7-1) 29 4

10. Mounds (8-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Morrison 8. Minco 3. Warner 3. Wayne 3.

 

CLASS B

1. Laverne (8) (7-0) 48 1

2. Dewar (1) (9-0) 37 2

3. Davenport (1) (9-0) 32 3

4. Velma-Alma (9-0) 18 4

5. Balko-Forgan (8-1) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

 

CLASS C

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (9-0) 50 1

2. Timberlake (9-0) 40 2

3. Tyrone (7-1) 27 3

4. Waynoka (8-1) 22 4

5. Maud (8-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5.

