Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Sulphur players Daniel Amaya (10), Austin Garrett (7), Brody Vandagriff (77), Brand Flood (42) and Braxtyn Sanford (64) trot back onto the field during the Bulldogs’ 49-0 win over Dickson in Week 8. Sulphur, which is tied with Kingfisher for the No. 9 spot in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll, travels to Plainview for a big District 3A-2 showdown.Sulphur is 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the district, while Plainview is 5-3 and 4-1.

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Jenks (11) (7-1) 55 1

2. Union (7-1) 44 2

3. Broken Arrow (5-3) 26 4

4. Owasso (6-2) 21 3

5. Mustang (5-3) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 4. Norman North 2.

CLASS 6A Division II

1. Bixby (11) (8-0) 55 1

2. B.T. Washington (7-1) 41 2

3. Choctaw (6-2) 32 T3

4. Del City (7-1) 24 T3

5. Stillwater (6-2) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 1.

CLASS 5A

1. McAlester (7) (8-0) 106 1

2. Collinsville (4) (8-0) 101 2

3. Lawton Mac (8-0) 85 3

4. Carl Albert (5-2) 68 4

5. Coweta (7-1) 67 5

6. Ardmore (8-0) 62 6

7. Guthrie (7-1) 43 7

8. McGuinness (7-1) 31 8

9. Pryor (7-1) 23 9

10. Noble (6-2) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Tuttle (10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Poteau (7-1) 92 2

3. Clinton (7-1) 86 3

4. Cushing (7-1) 79 4

5. Grove (1) (8-0) 74 5

6. Bethany (7-1) 50 6

7. Bristow (6-2) 41 8

8. Wagoner (6-2) 27 9

9. Broken Bow (7-1) 23 10

10. Blanchard (6-2) 19 7

Others receiving votes: Elk City 3. Hilldale 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Holland Hall (9) (8-0) 108 1

2. Lincoln Christian (2) (9-0) 100 2

3. Heritage Hall (8-0) 88 3

4. Stigler (7-1) 70 4

5. Verdigris (7-1) 60 T5

6. Seminole (7-1) 54 T5

7. Berryhill (6-2) 44 7

8. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 26 10

9. Kingfisher (6-2) 21 8

9. Sulphur (6-2) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 5. Plainview 5. Vinita 3.

CLASS 2A

1. Washington (9) (8-0) 107 1

2. Marlow (1) (8-0) 97 2

3. Beggs (7-1) 82 3

4. Oklahoma Christian (9-0) 75 4

5. Vian (7-1) 59 5

6. Rejoice Christian School (7-1) 51 6

7. Victory Christian (1) (6-2) 43 7

8. Eufaula (7-1) 36 8

9. Metro Christian (5-3) 20 9

10. Prague (7-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Crossings Christian Academy 8. Cascia Hall 6. Bethel 3. Jones 3. Kiefer 3. Antlers 2.

CLASS A

1. Ringling (10) (8-0) 109 1

2. Gore (1) (8-0) 96 2

3. Cashion (6-1) 89 3

4. Okemah (7-0) 72 4

5. Hooker (8-0) 63 5

6. Tonkawa (7-1) 49 8

7. Fairview (8-0) 38 10

8. Pawhuska (6-2) 32 9

9. Elmore City (8-0) 17 NR

(tie) Wayne (7-1) 17 6

Others receiving votes: Mooreland 11. Morrison 7. Warner 4. Mounds 1.

CLASS B

1. Laverne (9) (6-0) 53 1

2. Dewar (1) (9-0) 43 2

3. Davenport (1) (8-0) 34 3

4. Velma-Alma (9-0) 20 4

5. Balko-Forgan (7-1) 11 5

Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2.

Class C

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (10) (8-0) 54 1

2. Timberlake (1) (8-0) 45 2

3. Tyrone (7-1) 30 3

4. Waynoka (7-1) 21 4

5. Bluejacket (5-2) 7 T5

Others receiving votes: Maud 7. Sasakwa 1.

