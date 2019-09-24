Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 23. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (11) (3-0) 55 1
2. Broken Arrow (2-1) 42 2
3. Norman (3-0) 24 3
4. Union (1-2) 18 4
5. Putnam North (3-0) 14 5
Others receiving votes: Jenks 6. Westmoore 5. Mustang 1.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (11) (3-0) 55 1
2. Stillwater (3-0) 44 2
3. Sapulpa (3-0) 23 3
4. Muskogee (3-0) 16 T4
5. Booker T. Washington (2-2) 12 T4
Others receiving votes: Del City 9. Lawton 6.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (11) (3-0) 110 1
2. McGuinness (2-1) 88 3
3. Duncan (2-0) 87 2
4. Tahlequah (3-0) 69 4
5. El Reno (3-0) 63 6
6. Tulsa Edison (2-1) 56 5
7. Bishop Kelley (1-2) 42 8
8. Collinsville (2-1) 31 T10
9. Piedmont (2-1) 22 NR
10. Claremore (1-2) 13 7
Others receiving votes: Pryor 10. Noble 7. Skiatook 5. ADA 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle (8) (3-0) 107 1
2. Bethany (3) (3-0) 102 2
3. Wagoner (2-1) 79 4
(tie) Poteau (2-1) 79 3
5. Clinton (2-1) 63 6
6. Weatherford (2-1) 57 7
7. Broken Bow (3-1) 43 8
8. Bristow (2-1) 25 9
9. Hilldale (2-1) 20 NR
10. Oologah (2-1) 19 5
Others receiving votes: Elgin 4. Central 3. Newcastle 2. Tecumseh 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (11) (3-0) 110 1
2. Lincoln Christian (3-0) 97 2
3. SULPHUR (3-0) 79 3
4. Plainview (1-1) 74 4
5. Berryhill (3-0) 57 5
6. John Marshall (4-0) 54 7
(tie) Stigler (3-0) 54 6
8. Seminole (2-1) 22 T9
9. Kingfisher (1-2) 17 8
10. Perkins-Tryon (3-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Checotah 12. Lone Grove 5. Idabel 3. Jay 3. Bethel 2. Cascia Hall 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (10) (3-0) 109 1
2. Sperry (1) (3-0) 92 2
3. Adair (3-0) 74 4
4. Washington (3-0) 68 6
5. Millwood (2-1) 58 7
6. Beggs (2-1) 49 3
6. Vian (2-1) 49 8
8. Jones (2-1) 37 10
9. Holland Hall (2-1) 27 5
10. Perry (3-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Kingston 10. Eufaula 7. Panama 5. Spiro 3. Luther 2. Wilburton 2.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (9) (3-0) 105 1
2. Stroud (3-0) 87 2
3. Rejoice Christian School (3-0) 85 3
4. Tonkawa (1) (4-0) 76 4
5. C.H. Academy (1) (4-0) 61 5
6. Pawhuska (4-0) 56 6
7. Minco (4-0) 53 7
8. Pawnee (3-0) 28 9
9. Thomas Custer (3-1) 21 8
10. Mooreland (3-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: 10, Gore 10. 7, Barnsdall 7. 8, Colcord 3. 9, Hominy 1. 9, Oklahoma Bible 1. 9, Ringling 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (3-0) 51 1
2. Regent Prep (2) (3-0) 46 2
3. Dewar (3-0) 24 5
4. Cherokee (3-0) 20 4
5. Burns Flat-Dill City (3-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Seiling 6. Canadian 4. Davenport 2. Keota 2. Laverne 1. Arkoma 1. Weleetka 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (3-0) 52 1
2. Southwest Covenant (2) (3-0) 45 2
3. Midway (1) (4-0) 21 4
3. Buffalo (3-0) 21 3
5. Tyrone (3-0) 11 5
Others receiving votes: 11, Graham-Dustin 6. 12, Maysville 4. 12, Boise City 4. 14, Covington-Douglas 1.
———o———
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News; Enid News and Eagle; Claremore Progress; The Lawton Constitution; McAlester News-Capital; Muskogee Phoenix; Norman Transcript; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.