Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Jenks (11) (5-1) 55 1
2. Union (5-1) 44 2
3. Owasso (5-1) 33 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) 16 5
5. Broken Arrow (3-3) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Moore 6. Norman North 4.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (11) (6-0) 55 1
2. B.T. Washington (5-1) 38 3
3. Del City (4-1) 28 5
4. Choctaw (4-2) 25 2
5. Sand Springs (5-1) 14 4
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Collinsville (5) (6-0) 103 1
2. McAlester (4) (6-0) 100 2
3. Coweta (2) (6-0) 94 3
4. Lawton Mac (6-0) 72 4
5. Carl Albert (5-1) 59 6
6. Ardmore (6-0) 56 5
7. Guthrie (5-1) 37 8
8. Noble (5-1) 30 10
9. McGuinness (3-3) 27 7
10. Pryor (5-1) 19 9
Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 2. Sapulpa 1. Tahlequah 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle (10) (6-0) 109 1
2. Poteau (5-1) 91 2
3. Clinton (5-1) 86 3
4. Cushing (5-1) 79 4
5. Grove (1) (6-0) 73 5
6. Bethany (5-1) 50 6
7. Blanchard (5-1) 39 7
8. Wagoner (4-2) 26 9
9. Bristow (4-2) 24 8
10. Broken Bow (5-1) 22 10
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Hilldale 1. Elk City 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Holland Hall (10) (6-0) 108 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (7-0) 99 2
3. Heritage Hall (6-0) 83 3
4. Seminole (6-0) 72 4
5. Kingfisher (5-1) 56 5
6. Stigler (5-1) 49 6
7. Berryhill (5-1) 45 7
8. Verdigris (5-1) 36 8
9. Plainview (4-2) 30 9
10. SULPHUR (4-2) 7 NR
(tie) Madill (4-2) 7 10
Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Westville 4. Perkins-Tryon 2. Vinita 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Washington (9) (6-0) 106 1
2. Marlow (1) (6-0) 94 3
3. Beggs (1) (5-1) 85 4
4. Oklahoma Christian (6-0) 70 5
5. Metro Christian (4-2) 61 2
6. Prague (6-0) 45 8
(tie) Vian (5-1) 45 7
8. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) 35 9
9. Eufaula (5-1) 30 10
10. Victory Christian (4-2) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Jones 9. Kiefer 5. Bethel 3. Cascia Hall 1. Perry 1. Pocola 1.Crossings Christian Academy 1. Community Christian 1.
CLASS A
1. Ringling (11) (6-0) 110 1
2. Gore (6-0) 91 3
3. Cashion (6-1) 85 2
4. Hooker (6-0) 71 4
5. Okemah (6-0) 61 6
6. Mooreland (5-0) 56 5
7. Wayne (6-0) 40 7
8. Tonkawa (5-1) 25 10
9. Pawhuska (4-2) 23 8
10. Hominy (6-1) 21 9
Others receiving votes: Fairview 15. Morrison 4. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (4) (5-0) 44 1
2. Laverne (4) (4-0) 43 3
3. Dewar (3) (7-0) 41 2
4. Davenport (6-0) 26 4
5. Velma-Alma (6-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 4. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1. Regent Prep 1.
CLASS C
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9) (6-0) 53 1
2. Timberlake (2) (6-0) 46 2
3. Tyrone (4-1) 29 3
4. Waynoka (5-1) 21 4
5. SASAKWA (5-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5. Maysville 1.
