Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 21. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (10) (7-0) 50 1
2. Norman (6-1) 36 3
3. Broken Arrow (5-2) 23 2
4. Jenks (4-3) 17 4
5. Edmond Santa Fe (5-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 6. Union 6. 13, Mustang 4. Westmoore 1.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (10) (7-0) 50 1
2. Stillwater (7-0) 40 2
3. Del City (6-1) 27 4
4. T. Washington (5-3) 17 5
5. Muskogee (6-1) 13 3
Others receiving votes: Lawton 2. Choctaw 1.
CLASS 5A
1. McGuinness (9) (6-1) 96 1
2. Carl Albert (1) (6-1) 83 2
3. Piedmont (6-1) 80 T3
4. Tahlequah (7-0) 72 T3
5. Tulsa Edison (6-1) 60 5
6. El Reno (7-1) 51 6
7. Noble (6-1) 46 7
8. Collinsville (5-2) 31 9
9. Pryor (5-2) 14 8
10. Ardmore (4-2) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Claremore 5. Bishop Kelley 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Bethany (10) (7-0) 100 1
2. Poteau (6-1) 82 2
3. Wagoner (6-1) 78 3
4. Tuttle (6-1) 76 4
5. Broken Bow (7-1) 60 5
6. Bristow (6-1) 53 6
7. Clinton (5-2) 39 7
8. Weatherford (5-2) 30 8
9. Cache (5-2) 19 10
10. Cleveland (5-2) 6 NR
(tie)Tecumseh (5-2) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Central 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (10) (7-0) 100 1
2. Lincoln Christian (7-0) 88 2
3. Plainview (5-1) 76 4
4. Berryhill (7-0) 69 5
5. SULPHUR (6-1) 55 3
6. John Marshall (6-1) 51 6
7. Perkins-Tryon (6-1) 49 7
8. Checotah (6-1) 32 9
9. Stigler (5-2) 16 NR
10. Kingfisher (4-3) 5 8
Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 3. Marlow 3. Cascia Hall 1. Idabel 1. Verdigris 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (9) (7-0) 99 1
2. Sperry (1) (7-0) 89 2
3. Washington (7-0) 77 3
4. Vian (6-1) 66 4
5. Beggs (6-1) 57 5
6. Jones (6-1) 43 6
7. Adair (6-1) 29 9
8. Holland Hall (6-1) 26 8
9. Millwood (5-2) 25 7
10. Luther (7-0) 19 10
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 10. Kingston 5. Chisholm 4. Spiro 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (9) (6-0) 98 1
2. Rejoice Christian (1) (7-0) 88 2
3. Pawhuska (8-0) 77 3
4. Stroud (7-0) 65 4
5. Pawnee (7-0) 56 5
6. Minco (8-0) 53 6
7. Thomas Custer (6-1) 38 7
8. Gore (7-1) 24 8
9. Ringling (5-1) 19 9
10. Mangum (6-1) 14 10
Others receiving votes: Morrison 7. Hobart 7. Colcord 2. Barnsdall 2.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (6-0) 49 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (7-0) 40 2
3. Dewar (7-0) 31 3
4. Burns Flat (6-1) 17 4
5. Laverne (6-1) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Canadian 3. Keota 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (7-0) 48 1
2. SW Covenant (2) (6-0) 41 2
3. Midway (7-0) 26 3
4. Timberlake (5-2) 15 4
5. Graham-Dustin (5-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 6. Tipton 2. Sasakwa 2. Waynoka 1. Coyle 1. Mountain View-Gotebo 1.
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
