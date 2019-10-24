Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Sabrina Duck | Sabrina Duck PhotographySulphur football players race onto the field before a battle against Plainview last week. The Indians edged Sulphur 24-22 on a last-second field goal. As a result, the Bulldogs dropped to No. 5 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football poll. 

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 21. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (10) (7-0) 50 1

2. Norman (6-1) 36 3

3. Broken Arrow (5-2) 23 2

4. Jenks (4-3) 17 4

5. Edmond Santa Fe (5-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Putnam North 6. Union 6. 13, Mustang 4. Westmoore 1.

 

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Bixby (10) (7-0) 50 1

2. Stillwater (7-0) 40 2

3. Del City (6-1) 27 4

4. T. Washington (5-3) 17 5

5. Muskogee (6-1) 13 3

Others receiving votes: Lawton 2. Choctaw 1.

 

CLASS 5A

1. McGuinness (9) (6-1) 96 1

2. Carl Albert (1) (6-1) 83 2

3. Piedmont (6-1) 80 T3

4. Tahlequah (7-0) 72 T3

5. Tulsa Edison (6-1) 60 5

6. El Reno (7-1) 51 6

7. Noble (6-1) 46 7

8. Collinsville (5-2) 31 9

9. Pryor (5-2) 14 8

10. Ardmore (4-2) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Claremore 5. Bishop Kelley 2.

 

CLASS 4A

1. Bethany (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Poteau (6-1) 82 2

3. Wagoner (6-1) 78 3

4. Tuttle (6-1) 76 4

5. Broken Bow (7-1) 60 5

6. Bristow (6-1) 53 6

7. Clinton (5-2) 39 7

8. Weatherford (5-2) 30 8

9. Cache (5-2) 19 10

10. Cleveland (5-2) 6 NR

(tie)Tecumseh (5-2) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Central 1.

 

CLASS 3A

1. Heritage Hall (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Lincoln Christian (7-0) 88 2

3. Plainview (5-1) 76 4

4. Berryhill (7-0) 69 5

5. SULPHUR (6-1) 55 3

6. John Marshall (6-1) 51 6

7. Perkins-Tryon (6-1) 49 7

8. Checotah (6-1) 32 9

9. Stigler (5-2) 16 NR

10. Kingfisher (4-3) 5 8

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 3. Marlow 3. Cascia Hall 1. Idabel 1. Verdigris 1.

 

CLASS 2A

1. Metro Christian (9) (7-0) 99 1

2. Sperry (1) (7-0) 89 2

3. Washington (7-0) 77 3

4. Vian (6-1) 66 4

5. Beggs (6-1) 57 5

6. Jones (6-1) 43 6

7. Adair (6-1) 29 9

8. Holland Hall (6-1) 26 8

9. Millwood (5-2) 25 7

10. Luther (7-0) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Eufaula 10. Kingston 5. Chisholm 4. Spiro 1.

 

CLASS A

1. Cashion (9) (6-0) 98 1

2. Rejoice Christian (1) (7-0) 88 2

3. Pawhuska (8-0) 77 3

4. Stroud (7-0) 65 4

5. Pawnee (7-0) 56 5

6. Minco (8-0) 53 6

7. Thomas Custer (6-1) 38 7

8. Gore (7-1) 24 8

9. Ringling (5-1) 19 9

10. Mangum (6-1) 14 10

Others receiving votes: Morrison 7. Hobart 7. Colcord 2. Barnsdall 2.

 

CLASS B

1. Shattuck (9) (6-0) 49 1

2. Regent Prep (1) (7-0) 40 2

3. Dewar (7-0) 31 3

4. Burns Flat (6-1) 17 4

5. Laverne (6-1) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Canadian 3. Keota 1.

 

CLASS C

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (7-0) 48 1

2. SW Covenant (2) (6-0) 41 2

3. Midway (7-0) 26 3

4. Timberlake (5-2) 15 4

5. Graham-Dustin (5-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 6. Tipton 2. Sasakwa 2. Waynoka 1. Coyle 1. Mountain View-Gotebo 1.

All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.

