Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsThe Ada Cougars climbed to the No.11 spot in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings after claiming a 35-18 road win over then-Class 5A No. 9 Ardmore in Week 1. Ada will hit the road again this week to face Class 5A No. 1 McAlester.

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 6. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (2-0) 40 1

2. Jenks (2-0) 29 2

3. Union (2-0) 27 3

4. Mustang (1-0) 12 4

5. Moore (2-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Norman North 3. Owasso 2. Edmond Santa Fe 2.

 

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Stillwater (8) (1-0) 40 1

2. Deer Creek (2-0) 31 2

3. Choctaw (1-1) 21 5

4. Sand Springs (1-0) 12 4

5. B.T. Washington (0-2) 8 3

Others receiving votes: Muskogee 7. Putnam West 1.

 

CLASS 5A

1. McAlester (5) (2-0) 72 1

2. Del City (2) (2-0) 68 3

3. Coweta (1) (2-0) 66 2

4. McGuinness (2-0) 60 4

5. Collinsville (1-0) 48 5

6. Guthrie (2-0) 37 6

7. Lawton Mac (2-0) 26 8

(tie) Carl Albert (1-1) 26 7

9. Noble (2-0) 18 NR

10. Grove (1-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Tulsa Rogers 4. Midwest City 2.

 

CLASS 4A

1. Tuttle (5) (1-0) 66 1

2. Poteau (1) (1-0) 61 2

3. Cushing (1) (1-0) 60 4

4. Wagoner (0-1) 38 5

5. Hilldale (1-0) 33 8

6. Bethany (2-0) 31 7

6. Clinton (1-1) 31 3

8. Broken Bow (1-1) 23 10

9. Blanchard (0-1) 15 6

(tie) Elk City (2-0) 15 9

Others receiving votes: Ada 9. Newcastle 2. Oologah-Talala 1.

 

CLASS 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (6) (2-0) 69 1

2. Heritage Hall (1-0) 61 2

3. Verdigris (1) (1-0) 59 3

4. Metro Christian (1-0) 41 5

5. Plainview (1-0) 38 T9

6. Perkins-Tryon (1-0) 32 6

7. Berryhill (1-0) 26 T9

8. Cascia Hall (1-1) 18 4

9. Marlow (1-0) 15 10

10. Stigler (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Seminole 8. Kingfisher 3. Lone Grove 3. Sulphur 2. Bristow 1.

 

CLASS 2A

1. Washington (6) (2-0) 69 1

2. Beggs (1-0) 62 2

3. Rejoice Christian (1) (2-0) 57 3

4. Vian (1-1) 45 5

5. Pawhuska (2-0) 32 8

6. Victory Christian (1-1) 31 6

(tie) Crossings Christian (1-0) 31 7

8. Eufaula (0-1) 24 4

9. Millwood (0-1) 10 10

10. Davis (1-0) 6 NR

(tie) Vinita (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian 3. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Warner 2. Kiefer 1. Bethel 1.

 

CLASS A

1. Ringling (6) (1-0) 66 1

2. Gore (1) (2-0) 58 2

3. Fairview (2-0) 56 3

4. Tonkawa (1-0) 40 5

5. Woodland (1-0) 36 6

(tie) Hominy (2-0) 36 8

7. Cashion (0-1) 34 4

8. Hinton (2-0) 29 7

9. Colcord (1-0) 19 9

10. Pawnee (1-0) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Crescent 3. Haskell 2. Minco 2.

 

CLASS B

1. Laverne (7) (2-0) 35 1

2. Shattuck (1-0) 25 2

3. Seiling (1-0) 18 3

4. Dewar (1-0) 14 4

5. Velma-Alma (1-0) 4 5

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Bible 3. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 2. Regent Prep 2. Waurika 1. Garber 1.

 

CLASS C

1. Timberlake (7) (2-0) 35 1

2. Tipton (1-0) 24 2

3. Waynoka (2-0) 21 3

4. Maud (2-0) 12 5

5. Mountain View-Gotebo (1-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Tyrone 3. Sharon-Mutual 1.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you