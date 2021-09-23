Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 20. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (7) (3-0) 35 1
2. Jenks (2-1) 28 2
3. Union (2-1) 20 3
4. Norman North (3-0) 9 T5
5. Moore (3-0) 6 T5
Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 4. Edmond Santa Fe 2. Mustang 1.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (7) (3-0) 35 1
2. Choctaw (2-1) 26 3
3. B.T. Washington (3-0) 18 4
3. Stillwater (2-1) 18 2
5. Sand Springs (3-0) 6 5
Others receiving votes: Del City 2.
CLASS 5A
1. McAlester (4) (3-0) 66 1
2. Collinsville (3) (3-0) 65 2
3. Coweta (3-0) 58 3
4. Guthrie (3-0) 42 5
5. Lawton Mac (3-0) 38 T6
6. Ardmore (3-0) 31 8
7. McGuinness (3-0) 30 4
8. Carl Albert (2-1) 27 T6
9. Sapulpa (2-1) 16 9
10. Pryor (2-1) 5 10
Others receiving votes: Noble 4. Eisenhower 2. El Reno 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle (4) (3-0) 67 1
2. Cushing (3) (3-0) 64 2
3. Poteau (2-1) 50 4
4. Clinton (2-1) 48 3
5. Wagoner (2-1) 37 5
6. Weatherford (2-0) 32 T6
7. Hilldale (3-0) 30 T6
8. Grove (3-0) 20 10
9. Bethany (2-1) 15 8
10. Blanchard (2-1) 13 9
Others receiving votes: Bristow 4. Cache 3. Elk City 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Holland Hall (5) (3-0) 68 1
2. Lincoln Christian (2) (4-0) 64 2
3. Heritage Hall (3-0) 50 3
4. Verdigris (3-0) 49 4
5. Stigler (4-0) 39 6
6. Kingfisher (2-1) 36 5
7. Plainview (1-2) 16 8
8. Madill (3-0) 15 T10
9. Kingston (2-1) 14 7
10. Seminole (4-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Berryhill 10. Perkins-Tryon 9. Vinita 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Washington (4) (3-0) 65 2
2. Metro Christian (2) (2-1) 60 1
3. Marlow (1) (3-0) 57 3
4. Beggs (2-1) 36 4
5. Jones (1-2) 35 5
6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) 34 6
7. Eufaula (2-1) 25 T9
8. Vian (2-1) 17 T9
9. Millwood (1-2) 15 7
10. Victory Christian (1-2) 9 NR
(tie) Rejoice Christian School (2-1) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Prague 7. Chandler 7. Comanche 3. Spiro 3. Kiefer 2. Antlers 1.
CLASS A
1. Ringling (7) (3-0) 70 1
2. Cashion (3-1) 61 2
3. Gore (3-0) 58 3
4. Hooker (3-0) 44 5
5. Mooreland (2-0) 32 6
6. Okemah (3-0) 31 T7
7. Wayne (3-0) 17 10
8. Pawhuska (3-0) 16 4
9. Hominy (4-0) 15 NR
10. Tonkawa (2-1) 14 T7
Others receiving votes: Morrison 13. Colcord 7. Fairview 4. Watonga 3.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (3) (3-0) 28 2
2. Laverne (2) (2-0) 24 1
3. Dewar (2) (4-0) 22 3
4. Davenport (3-0) 15 4
5. Balko-Forgan (4-0) 11 5
Others receiving votes: Canton 4. Regent Prep 1.
CLASS C
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (7) (3-0) 35 1
2. Timberlake (3-0) 27 2
3. Tyrone (1-1) 17 4
4. Waynoka (2-1) 13 3
5. SASAKWA (2-0) 4 NR
(tie) Bluejacket (3-0) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Welch 3. Maud 1. Maysville 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.