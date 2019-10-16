Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 14. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (11) (6-0) 55 1
2. Broken Arrow (5-1) 44 2
3. Norman (5-1) 24 4
4. Jenks (3-3) 21 T5
5. Union (2-4) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 7. Westmoore 3. Mustang 2.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (11) (6-0) 55 1
2. Stillwater (6-0) 44 2
3. Muskogee (6-0) 30 3
4. Del City (5-1) 22 4
5. Booker T. Washington (3-3) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Lawton 1.
CLASS 5A
1. McGuinness (10) (5-1) 106 1
2. Carl Albert (1) (5-1) 90 2
3. Piedmont (5-1) 84 4
(tie) Tahlequah (6-0) 84 3
5. Tulsa Edison (5-1) 64 5
6. El Reno (5-1) 54 7
7. Noble (5-1) 48 8
8. Pryor (5-1) 29 9
9. Collinsville (4-2) 25 6
10. Duncan (4-1) 19 10
Others receiving votes: Ardmore 1. Bishop Kelley 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Bethany (9) (6-0) 99 2
2. Poteau (5-1) 81 3
3. Wagoner (1) (5-1) 80 4
4. Tuttle (5-1) 73 1
5. Broken Bow (5-1) 62 5
6. Bristow (5-1) 54 6
7. Clinton (4-2) 39 8
8. Weatherford (4-2) 30 9
9. Central (5-1) 14 7
10. Cache (4-2) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Cleveland 2. Newcastle 2. Tecumseh 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Lincoln Christian (6-0) 88 2
3. SULPHUR (6-0) 77 3
4. Plainview (4-1) 71 4
5. Berryhill (6-0) 63 5
6. John Marshall (5-1) 46 7
7. Perkins-Tryon (5-1) 37 6
8. Kingfisher (4-2) 23 9
9. Checotah (5-1) 22 NR
10. Idabel (5-1) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Stigler 7. Cascia Hall 3. Lone Grove 1. Marlow 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (9) (6-0) 99 1
2. Sperry (1) (6-0) 89 2
3. Washington (6-0) 77 3
4. Vian (5-1) 67 5
5. Beggs (5-1) 55 6
6. Jones (5-1) 43 8
7. Millwood (4-2) 36 4
8. Holland Hall (5-1) 28 9
9. Adair (5-1) 20 7
10. Luther (6-0) 13 T10
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 9. Kingston 5. Chisholm 4. Nowata 3. Perry 1. Spiro 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Rejoice Christian (6-0) 87 2
3. Pawhuska (7-0) 73 3
4. Stroud (6-0) 65 4
5. Pawnee (6-0) 60 5
6. Minco (7-0) 57 6
7. Thomas (5-1) 36 8
8. Gore (6-1) 22 10
9. Ringling (5-1) 15 NR
10. Mangum (5-1) 9 9
Others receiving votes: Tonkawa 5. Morrison 5. Hobart 5. Christian Heritage Academy 5. Colcord 4. Texhoma 1. Crossings Christian Academy 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (6-0) 49 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (6-0) 40 2
3. Dewar (6-0) 31 3
4. Burns Flat-Dill City (5-1) 16 4
5. Laverne (5-1) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Cherokee 2. Canadian 1. Keota 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (9) (6-0) 49 1
2. Southwest Covenant (1) (5-0) 40 2
3. Midway (7-0) 25 3
4. Timberlake (4-2) 11 5
5. Covington-Douglas (5-2) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Graham-Dustin 4. Maysville 3. Buffalo 3. Sasakwa 3. Sharon-Mutual 2. Tyrone 2. Waynoka 1. Tipton 1.
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Norman Transcript; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
