Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Sulphur’s TJ Todd (3) and Logan Smith (5) walk onto the field during action earlier this fall. The Bulldogs dropped a 26-12 decision to Marlow at Agee Field in Week 8 and dropped to the No. 8 spot in the Class 3A Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football prep poll this week. Sulphur is at Douglass Friday night.

 Sabrina Duck | Sabrina Duck Photography

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 28. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (9) (8-0) 45 1

2. Broken Arrow (6-2) 28 3

3. Jenks (5-3) 27 4

4. Edmond Santa Fe (6-2) 19 5

5. Union (4-4) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Norman 6. Mustang 3.

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Bixby (9) (8-0) 45 1

2. Stillwater (8-0) 36 2

3. Del City (7-1) 27 3

4. Muskogee (7-1) 18 5

5. Tulsa Washington (4-4) 7 4

Others receiving votes: Choctaw 1. Sapulpa 1.

CLASS 5A

1. McGuinness (9) (7-1) 90 1

2. Carl Albert (7-1) 76 2

3. Tahlequah (8-0) 71 4

4. Tulsa Edison (7-1) 55 5

5. Piedmont (6-2) 51 3

6. El Reno (7-1) 47 6

7. Noble (7-1) 46 7

8. Collinsville (6-2) 31 8

9. Ardmore (5-2) 16 10

10. Bishop Kelley (5-3) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Skiatook 4. Pryor 3.

CLASS 4A

1. Bethany (9) (8-0) 90 1

2. Poteau (7-1) 77 2

3. Tuttle (7-1) 70 4

4. Bristow (7-1) 66 6

5. Wagoner (6-2) 44 3

6. Clinton (6-2) 41 7

7. Broken Bow (6-2) 39 5

8. Weatherford (6-2) 38 8

9. Cache (5-3) 10 9

10. Central (6-2) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Sallisaw 5. Tecumseh 2. Grove 2. Newcastle 1. Cleveland 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Heritage Hall (9) (8-0) 90 1

2. Lincoln Christian (8-0) 80 2

3. Plainview (6-1) 67 3

4. Berryhill (8-0) 63 4

5. John Marshall (7-1) 49 6

6. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 37 7

7. Checotah (7-1) 36 8

8. SULPHUR     (6-2) 28 5

9. Stigler (6-2) 24 9

10. Marlow (5-3) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 2. Verdigris 2. Cascia Hall 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Metro Christian (8) (8-0) 89 1

2. Sperry (1) (8-0) 80 2

3. Washington (8-0) 70 3

4. Vian (7-1) 63 4

5. Beggs (7-1) 47 5

6. Adair (7-1) 37 7

(tie) Jones (7-1) 37 6

8. Millwood (6-2) 24 9

9. Luther (8-0) 15 10

10. Eufaula (7-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 9. Chisholm 5. Kingston 5. Spiro 2.

CLASS A

1. Cashion (8) (7-0) 88 1

2. Rej. Christian (1) (8-0) 79 2

3. Pawhuska (9-0) 68 3

4. Stroud (8-0) 59 4

5. Pawnee (8-0) 54 5

6. Minco (9-0) 50 6

7. Ringling (6-1) 26 9

8. Gore (7-1) 25 8

9. Hobart (6-1) 10 NR

(tie) Mangum (6-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 9. Morrison 7. Barnsdall 5. Colcord 4. Mooreland 1.

CLASS B

1. Shattuck (8) (7-0) 44 1

2. Regent Prep (1) (8-0) 36 2

3. Dewar (8-0) 28 3

4. Burns Flat (7-1) 15 4

5. Canadian (8-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Laverne 4. Cherokee 1. Keota 1.

CLASS C

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (8-0) 44 1

2. SW Covenant (1) (7-0) 37 2

3. Graham-Dustin (6-1) 17 5

4. Timberlake (6-2) 15 4

5. Tipton (5-3) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 6. Coyle 6. Midway 2. Covington-Douglas 1.

All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News, Ada; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.

