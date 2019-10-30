Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 28. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (8-0) 45 1
2. Broken Arrow (6-2) 28 3
3. Jenks (5-3) 27 4
4. Edmond Santa Fe (6-2) 19 5
5. Union (4-4) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Norman 6. Mustang 3.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (9) (8-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (8-0) 36 2
3. Del City (7-1) 27 3
4. Muskogee (7-1) 18 5
5. Tulsa Washington (4-4) 7 4
Others receiving votes: Choctaw 1. Sapulpa 1.
CLASS 5A
1. McGuinness (9) (7-1) 90 1
2. Carl Albert (7-1) 76 2
3. Tahlequah (8-0) 71 4
4. Tulsa Edison (7-1) 55 5
5. Piedmont (6-2) 51 3
6. El Reno (7-1) 47 6
7. Noble (7-1) 46 7
8. Collinsville (6-2) 31 8
9. Ardmore (5-2) 16 10
10. Bishop Kelley (5-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Skiatook 4. Pryor 3.
CLASS 4A
1. Bethany (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Poteau (7-1) 77 2
3. Tuttle (7-1) 70 4
4. Bristow (7-1) 66 6
5. Wagoner (6-2) 44 3
6. Clinton (6-2) 41 7
7. Broken Bow (6-2) 39 5
8. Weatherford (6-2) 38 8
9. Cache (5-3) 10 9
10. Central (6-2) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Sallisaw 5. Tecumseh 2. Grove 2. Newcastle 1. Cleveland 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Lincoln Christian (8-0) 80 2
3. Plainview (6-1) 67 3
4. Berryhill (8-0) 63 4
5. John Marshall (7-1) 49 6
6. Perkins-Tryon (6-2) 37 7
7. Checotah (7-1) 36 8
8. SULPHUR (6-2) 28 5
9. Stigler (6-2) 24 9
10. Marlow (5-3) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 2. Verdigris 2. Cascia Hall 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (8) (8-0) 89 1
2. Sperry (1) (8-0) 80 2
3. Washington (8-0) 70 3
4. Vian (7-1) 63 4
5. Beggs (7-1) 47 5
6. Adair (7-1) 37 7
(tie) Jones (7-1) 37 6
8. Millwood (6-2) 24 9
9. Luther (8-0) 15 10
10. Eufaula (7-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Holland Hall 9. Chisholm 5. Kingston 5. Spiro 2.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (8) (7-0) 88 1
2. Rej. Christian (1) (8-0) 79 2
3. Pawhuska (9-0) 68 3
4. Stroud (8-0) 59 4
5. Pawnee (8-0) 54 5
6. Minco (9-0) 50 6
7. Ringling (6-1) 26 9
8. Gore (7-1) 25 8
9. Hobart (6-1) 10 NR
(tie) Mangum (6-1) 10 10
Others receiving votes: Thomas Custer 9. Morrison 7. Barnsdall 5. Colcord 4. Mooreland 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (8) (7-0) 44 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (8-0) 36 2
3. Dewar (8-0) 28 3
4. Burns Flat (7-1) 15 4
5. Canadian (8-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Laverne 4. Cherokee 1. Keota 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (8) (8-0) 44 1
2. SW Covenant (1) (7-0) 37 2
3. Graham-Dustin (6-1) 17 5
4. Timberlake (6-2) 15 4
5. Tipton (5-3) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 6. Coyle 6. Midway 2. Covington-Douglas 1.
———o———
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News, Ada; Claremore Progress; Enid News and Eagle; McAlester News-Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Heavener Ledger; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.