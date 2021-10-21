Sulphur players Brytan Gaddy (12), Grage Graham (2) and Mace Mobly (1) wait for the next play to begin earlier this year at Pauls Valley. Sulphur is No. 9 in this week’s Class 3A Associated Press High School Football rankings after a 34-19 win at Kingston in Week 7. The Bulldogs have now won five straight games after starting the season 0-2.