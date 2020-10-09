Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 5.
Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Jenks (3-1) 36 2
3. Broken Arrow (2-2) 24 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (3-2) 15 4
5. Yukon (4-1) 10 T5
Others receiving votes: Mustang 2. Norman North 2. Union 1.
Class 6A Division II
1. Bixby (9) (4-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (4-0) 36 2
3. Midwest City (3-1) 22 3
4. Choctaw (3-2) 13 4
5. Putnam North (4-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 3. Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 2.
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert (5) (3-1) 82 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1) (4-0) 81 2
3. Collinsville (3) (5-0) 77 3
4. McGuinness (4-1) 62 4
5. Ardmore (2-0) 42 5
6. Coweta (4-1) 40 8
(tie) Piedmont (3-1) 40 7
8. McAlester (4-1) 28 10
9. Sapulpa (3-2) 18 6
10. Guthrie (3-0) 15 9
Others receiving votes: El Reno 6. Pryor 2. Lawton Mac 1. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
1. Wagoner (8) (5-0) 89 1
2. Weatherford (1) (4-0) 79 2
3. Tuttle (5-0) 74 3
4. Poteau (3-2) 55 4
5. Blanchard (3-2) 51 6
6. Skiatook (3-1) 36 7
7. Cache (3-2) 28 5
8. John Marshall (2-2) 26 8
9. Fort Gibson (5-0) 22 9
10. Clinton (3-1) 11 NR
(tie) Cushing (4-1) 11 10
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 9. Grove 4.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (8) (4-0) 89 1
2. Holland Hall (1) (5-0) 81 2
3. Heritage Hall (4-1) 69 3
4. Stigler (5-0) 62 4
5. Verdigris (4-0) 55 5
6. Kingston (5-0) 44 7
7. Kingfisher (3-2) 35 6
8. Anadarko (3-1) 31 8
9. Sulphur (3-2) 8 NR
10. Lone Grove (3-2) 6 T10
Others receiving votes: Vinita 5. Berryhill 4. Sequoyah Tahlequah 2. Checotah 1. Inola 1. McLoud 1. Perkins-Tryon 1.
Class 2A
1. Vian (9) (5-0) 90 1
2. Jones (4-1) 75 2
3. Washington (5-0) 73 3
4. Beggs (3-1) 56 4
5. Marlow (4-0) 55 5
6. Adair (4-1) 36 6
7. Frederick (4-0) 29 T8
8. Millwood (2-1) 28 7
9. Cascia Hall (4-1) 19 T8
10. Prague (3-0) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Sperry 2. Community Christian 1. Kellyville 1. Antlers 1. Davis 1.
Class 1A
1. Cashion (6) (6-0) 87 1
2. Pawhuska (3) (5-0) 83 2
3. Ringling (4-0) 71 3
4. Pawnee (4-1) 59 4
5. Thomas Custer (3-1) 53 5
6. Gore (3-0) 45 6
7. Okemah (3-1) 33 7
8. Minco (4-1) 23 8
9. Tonkawa (3-1) 15 9
10. Texhoma (5-0) 11 T10
Others receiving votes: Elmore City 6. Wewoka 4. Colcord 3. Crescent 1. Morrison 1.
Class B
1. Shattuck (8) (4-0) 44 1
2. Dewar (1) (5-0) 37 2
3. Davenport (5-0) 27 3
4. Cherokee (3-1) 18 4
5. Alex (3-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Laverne 2. Covington-Douglas 2. Caddo 1.
Class C
1. Timberlake (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Buffalo (5-0) 34 2
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (5-0) 26 3
4. Sasakwa (4-1) 15 4
5. Waynoka (5-0) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.
