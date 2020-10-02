Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 28. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A-I
School TTL PTS. Prv.
1. Owasso (9) (4-0) 45 1
2. Jenks (2-1) 36 2
3. Broken Arrow (2-1) 27 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (2-1) 14 5
5. Westmoore (2-1) 3 NR
(tie) Yukon (3-1) 3 NR
(tie) Norman North (2-1) 3 NR
Others receiving votes: Union 2. Mustang 2.
CLASS 6A-II
1. Bixby (9) (3-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (3-0) 36 2
3. Midwest City (3-1) 24 3
4. Choctaw (2-2) 10 NR
5. Del City (0-2) 7 5
(tie) Putnam North (4-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 5. Sand Springs 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (8) (3-0) 89 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1) (4-0) 81 2
3. Collinsville (4-0) 66 3
4. McGuinness (3-1) 57 4
5. Ardmore (2-0) 49 5
6. Sapulpa (3-1) 45 6
7. Piedmont (2-1) 31 7
8. Coweta (3-1) 30 8
9. Guthrie (3-1) 16 9
10. McAlester (2-1) 15 10
Others receiving votes: El Reno 10. Tulsa East Central 4. Claremore 1. Pryor 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (3-0) 78 2
3. Tuttle (4-0) 73 3
4. Poteau (2-2) 62 4
5. Cache (3-1) 48 T5
6. Blanchard (2-2) 42 9
7. Skiatook (3-1) 36 7
8. John Marshall (2-2) 33 T5
9. Fort Gibson (5-0) 9 NR
10. Cushing (3-1) 7 10
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 6. Clinton 5. Bethany 2. Newcastle 2. ADA 1. Grove 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (7) (3-0) 88 1
2. Holland Hall (1) (4-0) 76 3
3. Heritage Hall (3-1) 71 2
4. Stigler (4-0) 63 4
5. Verdigris (3-0) 53 5
6. Kingfisher (1) (3-1) 49 6
7. Kingston (4-0) 39 7
8. Anadarko (3-1) 26 10
9. Berryhill (1-1) 17 9
10. Lone Grove (3-1) 5 NR
(tie) Perkins-Tryon (1-2) 5 8
Others receiving votes: Mount St. Mary 2. 8, SULPHUR 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (9) (4-0) 90 1
2. Jones (3-1) 75 2
3. Washington (4-0) 72 3
4. Beggs (2-1) 60 4
5. Marlow (3-0) 52 5
6. Adair (3-1) 33 7
7. Millwood (1-1) 32 6
8. Frederick (3-0) 22 9
(tie) Cascia Hall (3-1) 22 8
10. Prague (3-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Sperry 8. Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Antlers 1. Kellyville 1. Community Christian 1. Spiro 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (7) (5-0) 88 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (4-0) 82 2
3. Ringling (3-0) 71 3
4. Pawnee (3-1) 61 4
5. Thomas Custer (2-1) 53 5
6. Gore (2-0) 43 6
7. Okemah (2-1) 27 7
8. Minco (3-1) 26 8
9. Tonkawa (2-1) 14 9
10. Texhoma (4-0) 6 NR
(tie) Crescent (4-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Elmore City 5. Wewoka 5. Colcord 4. Woodland 3. Hominy 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (4-0) 45 1
2. Dewar (4-0) 35 2
3. Davenport (4-0) 27 3
4. Cherokee (3-1) 19 4
5. Alex (3-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Laverne 3. 12, Covington-Douglas 2.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (9) (4-0) 45 1
2. Buffalo (4-0) 34 2
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (4-0) 26 3
4. SASAKWA (3-1) 15 4
5. Waynoka (4-0) 8 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.
