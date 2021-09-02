Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through August 30. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Pts. Prv
1. Jenks (5) 34 1
2. Union (3) 29 3
3. Owasso 23 4
4. Broken Arrow 20 5
5. Edmond Santa Fe 12 2
Others receiving votes: Norman North 2.
Class 6A Division II
1. Bixby (7) 35 1
2. Choctaw 27 2
3. B.T. Washington 18 3
4. Stillwater 16 4
5. Sand Springs 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Midwest City 3. Putnam North 1. Del City 1.
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert (5) 57 1
2. McAlester 51 2
3. Collinsville (1) 50 3
4. Coweta 45 5
5. McGuinness 37 4
6. Bishop Kelley 23 6
7. Lawton Mac 22 8
8. Guthrie 16 9
9. El Reno 10 7
10. Ardmore 8 10
Others receiving votes: Piedmont 6. Sapulpa 4. Claremore 1.
Class 4A
1. Clinton (4) 58 1
2. Tuttle (1) 50 2
3. Wagoner 41 3
4. Poteau 38 7
5. Cushing (1) 32 4
6. Hilldale 30 5
7. Weatherford 26 6
8. Blanchard 16 8
9. Bethany 11 NR
10. Bristow 7 T9
(tie) Cache 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Grove 6. ADA 5. Newcastle 2. Skiatook 1.
Class 3A
1. Holland Hall (5) 59 1
2. Lincoln Christian 53 2
3. Heritage Hall (1) 50 3
4. Verdigris 30 4
5. Anadarko 26 T5
6. Kingfisher 23 T5
7. Plainview 21 9
8. Kingston 14 7
(tie) Perkins-Tryon 14 NA
10. Stigler 10 8
Others receiving votes: Seminole 7. Vinita 7. Checotah 5.Lone Grove 4. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 2. Jay 1.
Class 2A
1. Metro Christian (6) 60 2
2. Washington 50 3
3. Beggs 39 1
4. Marlow 37 5
5. Oklahoma Christian 34 6
6. Jones 27 4
7. Millwood 19 9
7. Chandler 19 T7
(tie) Vian 19 T7
10. Eufaula 10 10
Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 5. Adair 5. Sperry 3. Rejoice Christian School 3.
Class A
1. Pawhuska (4) 49 2
2. Cashion (1) 46 1
3. Ringling 40 3
4. Morrison 35 4
5. Gore 30 5
6. Tonkawa 16 8
7. Pawnee 15 7
8. Hooker 12 T9
9. Thomas Custer 11 6
10. Wewoka 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Mooreland 5. Colcord 3. Fairview 2. Okemah 2. Wayne 2. Woodland 1. Minco 1.
Class B
1. Laverne (6) 30 1
2. Shattuck 22 2
3. Dewar 17 3
4. Davenport 8 5
(tie) Regent Prep 8 4
Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 3. Canton 1. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
Class C
1. Timberlake (2) 26 2
2. Tyrone (3) 25 1
3. Mountain View-Gotebo (1) 20 3
4. Midway 11 5
5. Buffalo 3 4
Others receiving votes: Fox 1. Maud 1. Maysville 1. Thackerville 1. Waynoka 1.
