Here Is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma High School Football Poll With First Place Votes In Parentheses, Records, Points And Ranking In Last Week’s Poll, Records Through September 27. Points For Classes A Through 5A Based On 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 Scoring. Points For 6A (Division I & Ii), Classes B And C Based On 5-4-3-2-1 Scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Ttl Pts Prv
1. Jenks (7) (3-1) 45 2
2. Union (2) (3-1) 41 3
3. Owasso (3-1) 29 1
4. Moore (4-0) 14 5
5. Broken Arrow (2-2) 6 Nr
(Tie) Norman North (3-1) 6 4
Others Receiving Votes: Norman (1) 5. Edmond Santa Fe 3. Mustang 1.
Class 6A Division Ii
1. Bixby (10) (4-0) 50 1
2. Choctaw (3-1) 37 2
3. Stillwater (3-1) 26 4
4. B.t. Washington (3-1) 17 3
5. Sand Springs (4-0) 14 5
Others Receiving Votes: Del City 5. Putnam North 1.
Class 5A
1. Mcalester (5) (4-0) 92 1
2. Collinsville (3) (4-0) 91 2
3. Coweta (1) (4-0) 83 3
4. Guthrie (1) (4-0) 66 4
5. Lawton Mac (4-0) 59 5
6. Ardmore (4-0) 47 6
7. Mcguinness (4-0) 39 7
8. Carl Albert (2-2) 35 8
9. Sapulpa (3-1) 21 9
10. Pryor (3-1) 10 10
Others Receiving Votes: Noble 7.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (10) (4-0) 100 1
2. Poteau (3-1) 83 3
3. Cushing (3-1) 78 2
4. Clinton (3-1) 70 4
5. Wagoner (3-1) 57 5
6. Grove (4-0) 51 8
7. Bethany (3-1) 26 9
8. Weatherford (3-1) 23 6
9. Blanchard (3-1) 21 10
10. Hilldale (3-1) 19 7
Others Receiving Votes: Bristow 9. Elk City 7. Fort Gibson 2. Broken Bow 2. Cache 1. Chickasha 1.
Class 3A
1. Holland Hall (9) (4-0) 99 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (5-0) 89 2
3. Heritage Hall (4-0) 81 3
4. Verdigris (4-0) 69 4
5. Seminole (5-0) 52 10
6. Kingfisher (3-1) 44 6
7. Stigler (4-1) 36 5
8. Madill (4-0) 29 8
9. Plainview (2-2) 27 7
10. Berryhill (3-1) 8 Nr
Others Receiving Votes: Kingston 6. Perkins-Tryon 5. Vinita 3. Douglass 2.
Class 2A
1. Washington (6) (4-0) 94 1
2. Metro Christian (3) (3-1) 88 2
3. Marlow (1) (4-0) 81 3
4. Beggs (3-1) 62 4
5. Oklahoma Christian (4-0) 55 6
6. Jones (2-2) 43 5
7. Eufaula (4-0) 35 7
8. Vian (3-1) 30 8
9. Rejoice Christian School (3-1) 15 T10
10. Prague (4-0) 14 Nr
Others Receiving Votes: Victory Christian 13. Spiro 7. Chandler 5. Kiefer 5. Millwood 2. Antlers 1.
Class A
1. Ringling (10) (4-0) 100 1
2. Cashion (4-1) 80 2
(Tie) Gore (4-0) 80 3
4. Hooker (4-0) 65 4
5. Mooreland (4-0) 57 5
6. Okemah (4-0) 46 6
7. Wayne (4-0) 35 7
8. Pawhuska (4-0) 22 8
9. Hominy (4-1) 20 9
10. Tonkawa (3-1) 18 10
Others Receiving Votes: Colcord 8. Fairview 7. Pawnee 6. Watonga 2. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 2.
Class B
1. Shattuck (4) (4-0) 40 1
2. Laverne (4) (3-0) 39 2
3. Dewar (2) (5-0) 31 3
4. Davenport (4-0) 25 4
5. Balko-Forgan (5-0) 10 5
Others Receiving Votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Garber 1.
Class C
1. Mt. View-Gotebo (9) (4-0) 45 1
2. Timberlake (4-0) 36 2
3. Tyrone (2-1) 20 3
4. Waynoka (3-1) 15 4
5. Sasakwa (3-0) 10 T5
Others Receiving Votes: Bluejacket 8. Maysville 1..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.