Associated Press High School Football Rankings

Sulphur freshman Colten Cole (17) attempts a PAT kick during a game against Douglass earlier this season. The Bulldogs were kicked out of the Associated Press Class 3A rankings after suffering a 34-28 loss to Pauls Valley in Week 6. Sulphur host No. 12 Lone Grove tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Agee Field.

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 10. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A

Division I

School Record Points Prv

1. Bixby (11) (6-0) 55 1

2. Union (6-0) 44 2

3. Mustang (5-1) 29 4

4. Norman North (4-2) 21 5

5. Jenks (4-2) 16 3

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 6A

Division II

1. Stillwater (10) (6-0) 50 1

2. Choctaw (5-1) 37 3

3. Muskogee (6-0) 27 4

4. Deer Creek (5-1) 24 2

5. Lawton (5-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 5.

CLASS 5A

1. Coweta (8) (6-0) 98 3

2. McGuinness (2) (6-0) 81 2

3. Del City (5-1) 71 4

4. McAlester (5-1) 63 1

5. Collinsville (6-0) 59 6

6. Grove (6-0) 50 7

7. Guthrie (5-1) 47 5

8. Lawton Mac (5-1) 26 8

(tie) Carl Albert (5-2) 26 9

10. Elgin (6-0) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Memorial 3. Piedmont 2. Midwest City 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Cushing (10) (6-0) 100 1

2. Poteau (5-1) 85 3

3. Elk City (5-1) 67 T5

4. Bethany (5-1) 57 T5

(tie) Tuttle (4-2) 57 2

6. Blanchard (4-2) 50 NR

(tie) Broken Bow (5-1) 50 8

8. Wagoner (4-3) 29 4

9. Newcastle (5-1) 25 10

10. Chickasha (5-1) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 6. Clinton 3. Tecumseh 2. Weatherford 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Metro Christian (8) (6-0) 98 2

2. Lincoln Christian (1) (5-1) 90 3

3. Heritage Hall (1) (5-1) 75 4

4. Cascia Hall (5-1) 61 5

5. Stigler (6-0) 56 6

6. Verdigris (5-1) 51 1

7. Perkins-Tryon (4-2) 35 7

8. Bristow (4-2) 28 NR

9. Plainview (5-1) 27 8

10. Muldrow (6-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 7. Lone Grove 6. Kingfisher 2. Central 2.

CLASS 2A

1. Washington (9) (6-0) 99 1

2. Rejoice Christian (1) (6-0) 89 2

3. Millwood (5-1) 69 3

4. Vinita (6-0) 59 5

5. Eufaula (6-1) 56 4

6. Vian (4-2) 42 6

7. Sequoyah-Claremore (5-1) 38 7

8. Prague (6-0) 36 8

9. Chandler (5-1) 20 10

10. Beggs (4-2) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Davis 7. Kiefer 7. Oklahoma Christian 5. Lindsay 4.

CLASS A

1. Ringling (8) (6-0) 86 1

(tie) Gore (1) (6-0) 86 2

3. Fairview (6-0) 72 3

4. Tonkawa (6-0) 65 4

5. Hominy (1) (6-0) 60 5

6. Colcord (6-0) 46 6

7. Crescent (5-0) 29 8

8. Burns Flat (6-0) 21 9

9. Walters (6-0) 11 NR

10. Minco (6-1) 8 7

(tie) Christian Heritage Academy (5-2) 8 7

Others receiving votes: Dibble 4. Wynnewood 4. Woodland 2. Cashion 2. Chelsea 1.

CLASS B

1. Oklahoma Bible (8) (6-0) 44 1

2. Laverne (5-1) 29 3

3. Seiling (5-1) 25 4

4. Dewar (1) (5-0) 20 5

5. Balko-Forgan (5-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Shattuck 5. Regent Prep 5.

CLASS C

1. Tipton (5) (6-0) 41 2

2. Waynoka (4) (6-0) 40 3

3. Maud (6-0) 22 4

4. Timberlake (5-1) 21 1

5. Wesleyan Christian (5-1) 11 5

Others receiving votes: None.

