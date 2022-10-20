Associated Press High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 17. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (11) (7-0) 55 1
2. Union (7-0) 40 2
3. Norman North (5-2) 26 4
4. Mustang (5-2) 23 3
5. Jenks (5-2) 17 5
Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 3. Enid 1.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Stillwater (10) (7-0) 54 1
2. Choctaw (6-1) 40 2
3. Muskogee (1) (7-0) 35 3
4. Deer Creek (6-1) 24 4
5. B.T. Washington (4-3) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawton 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Coweta (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Del City (6-1) 86 3
3. McAlester (6-1) 78 4
4. Collinsville (7-0) 68 5
5. McGuinness (6-1) 66 2
6. Grove (7-0) 59 6
(tie) Carl Albert (6-2) 59 T9
8. Guthrie (6-1) 39 7
9. Midwest City (5-2) 18 NR
10. Piedmont (5-2) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Lawton Mac 7. Elgin 3. Bishop Kelley 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Cushing (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Elk City (6-1) 87 3
3. Broken Bow (6-1) 76 7
4. Bethany (6-1) 74 T4
5. Poteau (5-2) 65 2
6. Blanchard (5-2) 56 6
7. Tuttle (5-2) 53 T4
8. Newcastle (6-1) 33 9
9. Wagoner (4-3) 27 8
10. Hilldale (5-2) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Chickasha 8. ADA 7.
CLASS 3A
1. Metro Christian (9) (7-0) 108 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (6-1) 96 2
3. Heritage Hall (1) (6-1) 85 3
4. Verdigris (6-1) 73 6
5. Perkins-Tryon (5-2) 45 7
6. Muldrow (7-1) 44 10
7. Cascia Hall (5-2) 43 4
8. Stigler (6-1) 42 5
9. Bristow (5-2) 30 8
10. Plainview (5-2) 14 9
Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 9. Marlow 9. Berryhill 7.
CLASS 2A
1. Washington (9) (7-0) 107 1
2. Rejoice Christian (2) (7-0) 100 2
3. Millwood (6-1) 81 3
4. Eufaula (7-1) 57 5
5. Prague (7-0) 52 8
6. Vian (5-2) 51 6
7. Seq.-Claremore (6-1) 44 7
8. Vinita (6-1) 41 4
9. Kiefer (7-0) 25 NR
10. Beggs (5-2) 16 10
Others receiving votes: Davis 13. Oklahoma Christian 11. Jones 3. Chandler 2. Pawhuska 2.
CLASS A
1. Ringling (8) (7-0) 102 1
2. Gore (2) (7-0) 96 2
3. Fairview (7-0) 85 3
4. Tonkawa (7-0) 77 4
5. Hominy (1) (7-0) 62 5
6. Colcord (7-0) 51 6
7. Crescent (6-0) 44 7
8. Burns Flat (7-0) 34 8
9. Walters (7-0) 25 9
10. Christian Heritage (6-2) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Quapaw 4. Woodland 4. Wynnewood 4. Boone-Apache 1.
CLASS B
1. Oklahoma Bible (8) (7-0) 51 1
2. Laverne (6-1) 37 2
3. Seiling (6-1) 27 3
4. Dewar (2) (6-0) 26 4
5. Turpin (1) (7-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 7. Covington-Douglas 3. Balko-Forgan 1.
CLASS C
1. Tipton (6) (7-0) 50 1
2. Waynoka (5) (7-0) 49 2
3. Maud (7-0) 28 3
4. Timberlake (6-1) 26 4
5. Wesleyan Christian (6-1) 12 5
Others receiving votes: none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.