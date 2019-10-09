Associated Press High School Football Rankings

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A
Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (12) (5-0) 60 1
2. Broken Arrow (4-1) 48 2
3. Putnam North (5-0) 30 4
4. Norman (4-1) 14 3
5. Westmoore (5-0) 11 NR
(tie) Jenks (2-3) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Union 4. Mustang 2.
CLASS 6A
Division II
1. Bixby (12) (5-0) 60 1
2. Stillwater (5-0) 48 2
3. Muskogee (5-0) 30 3
4. Del City (4-1) 22 5
5. Sapulpa (4-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Booker T. Washington 8.
CLASS 5A
1. McGuinness (9) (4-1) 111 2
2. Carl Albert (2) (4-1) 93 1
3. Tahlequah (1) (5-0) 89 4
4. Piedmont (4-1) 87 8
5. Tulsa Edison (4-1) 71 5
6. Collinsville (4-1) 60 7
7. El Reno (5-1) 42 3
8. Noble (4-1) 39 NR
9. Pryor (5-1) 28 10
10. Duncan (3-1) 23 9
Others receiving votes: Ardmore 13. Bishop Kelley 3. Coweta 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Tuttle (11) (5-0) 119 1
2. Bethany (1) (5-0) 108 2
3. Poteau (4-1) 88 4
4. Wagoner (4-1) 80 3
5. Broken Bow (5-1) 73 6
6. Bristow (4-1) 59 7
7. Central (5-0) 41 8
8. Clinton (3-2) 38 9
9. Weatherford (3-2) 25 5
10. Cleveland (4-1) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Cache 8. Anadarko 5. Chickasha 1. Hilldale 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (12) (5-0) 120 1
2. Lincoln Christian (5-0) 107 2
3. SULPHUR (5-0) 90 3
4. Plainview (3-1) 81 4
5. Berryhill (5-0) 76 5
6. Perkins-Tryon (5-0) 50 8
7. John Marshall (4-1) 44 6
8. Stigler (4-1) 33 9
9. Kingfisher (3-2) 18 10
10. Lone Grove (4-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Seminole 10. Checotah 6. Idabel 6. Marlow 3. Cascia Hall 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian (11) (5-0) 119 1
2. Sperry (1) (5-0) 99 2
3. Washington (5-0) 87 3
4. Millwood (4-1) 67 4
5. Vian (4-1) 64 T5
6. Beggs (4-1) 54 T5
7. Adair (4-1) 53 7
8. Jones (4-1) 36 8
9. Holland Hall (4-1) 28 9
10. Luther (5-0) 11 10
(tie) Wilburton (5-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Kingston 8. Eufaula 8. Perry 6. Comanche 5. Chisholm 2. Atoka 1. Spiro 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (12) (5-0) 120 1
2. Rejoice Christian (5-0) 106 2
3. Pawhuska (7-0) 82 4
4. Stroud (5-0) 79 3
5. Pawnee (5-0) 67 6
6. Minco (6-0) 64 5
7. CHA (4-1) 43 7
8. Thomas Custer (5-1) 33 8
9. Mangum (5-0) 16 NR
10. Gore (5-1) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Ringling 6. Tonkawa 5. Morrison 5. Dibble 5. Elmore City 4. Barnsdall 4. Hominy 3. Mounds 2. Mooreland 2. Hobart 1. Central Sallisaw 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (11) (6-0) 59 1
2. Regent Prep (1) (5-0) 49 2
3. Dewar (5-0) 33 3
4. Burns Flat-Dill City (4-1) 18 5
5. Laverne (4-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Canadian 5. Depew 3. Cherokee 2. Seiling 2. Watts 1. Keota 1.
CLASS C
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (9) (5-0) 56 1
2. Southwest Covenant (3) (4-0) 45 2
3. Midway (6-0) 32 3
4. Tyrone (4-0) 9 4
5. Timberlake (3-2) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Sasakwa 5. Sharon-Mutual 5. Covington-Douglas 5. Coyle 4. Tipton 4. Graham-Dustin 3. Maysville 3. Boise City 2.
———o———
All Associated Press members in Oklahoma are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Ada News, Ada; Enid News and Eagle; Claremore Progress; The Lawton Constitution; McAlester News Capital; Miami News-Record; Muskogee Phoenix; Norman Transcript; Heavener Ledger; The Stillwater NewsPress; Tahlequah Daily Press; Tulsa World.
