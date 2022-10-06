Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 3. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (11) (5-0) 55 1
2. Union (5-0) 44 2
3. Jenks (4-1) 31 3
4. Mustang (4-1) 24 4
5. Norman North (3-2) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Enid 2. Owasso 1. Westmoore 1. Edmond Memorial 1. Edmond North 1.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Stillwater (11) (5-0) 55 1
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (5-0) 43 2
3. Choctaw (4-1) 31 3
4. Muskogee (5-0) 25 4
5. Sand Springs (3-2) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: B.T. Washington 4. Lawton 2.
CLASS 5A
1. McAlester (9) (5-0) 105 T1
2. McGuinness (1) (5-0) 86 3
3. Coweta (5-0) 85 4
4. Del City (1) (4-1) 84 T1
5. Guthrie (5-0) 68 5
6. Collinsville (5-0) 55 6
7. Grove (5-0) 43 7
8. Lawton Mac (4-1) 29 8
9. Carl Albert (4-2) 27 9
10. Elgin (5-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Piedmont 2. Sapulpa 1. Midwest City 1. Noble 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Cushing (8) (5-0) 107 1
2. Tuttle (3) (4-1) 99 2
3. Poteau (4-1) 83 4
4. Wagoner (3-2) 70 5
5. Elk City (4-1) 55 T9
5. Bethany (4-1) 55 T7
7. Clinton (3-2) 43 3
8. Broken Bow (4-1) 38 T7
9. Hilldale (4-1) 26 T9
10. Newcastle (4-1) 15 6
Others receiving votes: Blanchard 9. Chickasha 5.
CLASS 3A
1. Verdigris (6) (5-0) 85 1
2. Metro Christian (2) (5-0) 81 2
3. Lincoln Christian (4-1) 70 3
4. Heritage Hall (1) (4-1) 62 4
5. Cascia Hall (4-1) 55 5
6. Stigler (6-0) 42 7
7. Perkins-Tryon (3-2) 28 6
8. Plainview (4-1) 21 9
9. Lone Grove (4-1) 20 10
10. SULPHUR (3-1) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Berryhill 4. Muldrow 3. Kingfisher 3. Central 1. Marlow 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Washington (8) (5-0) 89 1
2. Rejoice Christian (1) (5-0) 82 2
3. Millwood (4-1) 60 4
4. Eufaula (5-1) 52 3
5. Vinita (5-0) 51 5
6. Vian (3-2) 36 6
7. Seq.-Claremore (4-1) 31 9
8. Prague (5-0) 29 10
9. Beggs (3-2) 27 8
10. Chandler (4-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Kiefer 10. Davis 7. Oklahoma Christian 5. Victory Christian 3.
CLASS A
1. Ringling (7) (5-0) 83 1
2. Gore (5-0) 76 2
3. Fairview (5-0) 72 3
4. Tonkawa (1) (5-0) 68 4
5. Hominy (1) (5-0) 58 5
6. Colcord (5-0) 41 6
7. Minco (6-0) 40 7
8. Crescent (5-0) 25 8
9. BF-Dill City (4-0) 9 NR
10. STRATFORD (5-0) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Cashion 5. Pawnee 4. Walters 4. Woodland 1. Chelsea 1.
CLASS B
1. Oklahoma Bible (5) (5-0) 36 1
2. Shattuck (2) (4-0) 30 2
3. Laverne (4-1) 22 3
4. Seiling (4-1) 17 4
5. Dewar (1) (4-0) 14 5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (8) (5-0) 40 1
2. Tipton (5-0) 32 2
3. Waynoka (5-0) 24 3
4. Maud (5-0) 15 4
5. Wesleyan Christian (4-1) 7 5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 1. Watts 1.
