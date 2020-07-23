Asher's Hamilton to play in All-State game Saturday at UCO

ASHER — Asher High School standout Patch Hamilton will get a chance to play in an All-State basketball game after all.
Final decisions have been made for the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State games, the first high school basketball games to be played since the coronavirus pandemic sparked a cancellation of the state tournament in late March.
The All-State games are scheduled for Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Hamilton Field House. The large-school matchup, Class 6A through 4A, is set for 3 p.m followed by the small-school game at 4:30 p.m.
Upon the initial announcement in late June of UCO hosting the games, UCO assistant athletic director Chris Brannick said there wasn’t an official plan for how the athletic department would safely hold the event.
On Tuesday, Brannick, in partnership with the OBCA, gave a detailed plan which includes the screening of all fans (including a temperature check), coaches and players before they can enter the Field House and the requirement to wear a facemask while they are inside.
Players and coaches will be exempt during their respective games.
Fans will have available seating on the sides of the court and in the second level of the Field House. Fan seating will not be roped off for social distancing.
The seating behind the basketball goals will not be pulled out for fans but will be used by the media who will be provided tables and chairs in the open space.
The basketballs and benches will be sanitized after practices and in-between games. Hand sanitizer and cleaning stations will be provided throughout the facility for those in attendance.
Ticket prices will be $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free. Doors will open an hour before each game.
Large West will be coached by Pauls Valley’s Ryan Caldwell and Woodward’s Jeff Williamson. Large East will be coached by Tulsa Memorial’s Bobby Allison. Small West will be coached by Duke’s Nick Gable. Bragg’s Jeff Fry and Varnum’s Jon Hadley will coach the Small East.
Hamilton is the only local player list on the updated rosters for the OBCA All-Sate Games. It will be a busy week for the Asher product, who is also part of the Oklahoma Drillers 18U baseball team competing in the 2020 Connie Mack that began Wednesday in Joplin, Missouri.
The new All-State boys basketball rosters are as follows:
LARGE WEST
Brennan Burns, Bethany; Christian Cook, Midwest City; Jordan Thompson, Southmoore; Rondel Walker, Putnam West; Demontreal Crutchfield, Del City; Kendural Jolly, Putnam City; Nathaniel Goodlow, Del City; Leontaye McClennon, Lawton MacArthur; Ashawnti Hunter, Lawton
LARGE EAST
Anfernee Nelson, Jenks; Caden Hale, Metro Christian; Davon Richardson, Sand Springs; Josh Jones, Broken Bow; Brayshawn Finch, Tulsa Memorial; Jalen Breath, Tulsa Washington; Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson; Kavon Key, Tulsa Memorial; Mason Alexander, Tulsa Edison; Brock Davis, Holland Hall
SMALL WEST
Jakobie Kasemeyer, Cyril; Cade Allen, Hammon; Myles Jeffries, Millwood; Daniel Koonce, Crossings Christian; Matt Milner, Duke; Jameson Richardson, Duke; Isaiah Williams, Millwood; Jacob Woody, Cashion; Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler; Jerod Kerr, Hooker; Brandon Zeno, Star Spencer
SMALL EAST
Patch Hamilton, Asher; Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian; Carson Thompson, Canadian; Tyler Cloud, Quinton; Ethan Newberry, Kiowa; Jaxon Wiggins, Roland; Luke Gunns, Paden; Mason Drake, Perry; Austin Fenton, Talihina; Braden Shaw, Moyers.
