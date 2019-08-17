DALE – The Asher Indians rolled to a 4-1 first-round victory, while the Roff Tigers and Latta Panthers were on the short end of their openers Thursday in the first round of the Dale Invitational Baseball Tournament.
Fort Cobb-Broxton shut out Roff 7-0, and Oktaha blanked Latta 8-0.
Asher 4, Wewoka 1
Trevor Martin pitched a three-hitter as he struck out 15 and walked only three for the Indians. Seventy-three of his 112 pitches went for strikes.
Patch Hamilton had a two-run homer in the first inning for Asher, which produced six hits.
The Indians tallied three first-inning runs when Jake Dobbs scored off a fielder’s choice and Hamilton had his two-run blast.
The other Asher tally came in the second when Bryson Martin executed a drag-bunt single and later scored off Garrett Leba’ single.
Fort Cobb7, Roff 0
Kyler Denton tossed a four-hitter over six innings, while Jake Biddy and Ty Eastwood collected three hits each Thursday as the Tigers fell to Fort Cobb-Broxton.
Denton struck out six batters and walked just one as Johnathan Knouss came on in relief and worked the seventh.
Talon Rhoten was Roff’s only multiple hitter, going 2-for-3 from the plate. Brady Benedict, Aiden Bagwell and Tanner Graves each finished 1-for-3 to round out the Tigers’ five-hit total.
Talon Bagwell, who started on the mound, took the loss after giving up six hits, walking three and striking out one through three innings. Cade Baldridge pitched the fourth, and Dylan Reed worked the final three frames and allowed three hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.
Biddy, who was 3-for-3 from the plate with one RBI and a run scored, and Eastwood, who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, fueled Fort Cobb-Broxton’s 13-hit attack. Denton also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Fort Cobb-Broxton scored four runs in the third inning and added three more in the fourth.
Roff committed three errors in the contest.
Oktaha 8, Latta 0
Oktaha’s Hunter Dearman fired a no-hitter while striking out six and walking four.
Starter Rylan Reed was charged with the pitching loss for the Panthers, despite allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out five over the first four innings. Just one of the four runs scored off Reed was earned. Kale Williams and Cooper Hamilton made relief appearances for Latta.
Tyler Allen, who finished 2-for-3, along with Kayden Howe (1-for-1) and Jakob Blackwell (1-for-2), drove home one run apiece for Oktaha, which compiled seven hits.
The Panthers committed four errors in the game.
