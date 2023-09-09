PAOLI — The Asher Lady Indians erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and knocked off Roff 10-4 in a five-inning contest Thursday at the Red, White & Blue Conference Tournament held in Paoli.
In other games involving local teams at the RWB Tournament, Konawa fell to Maud 7-2 before rebounding with a 14-0 win over host Paoli and Stratford blanked the host Lady Pugs 12-0.
The action resumed Friday and is set to finish today.
Asher 10, Roff 4
The Lady Indians piled up 10 hits in the contest, including a three-run homer by Cadence Leba, who finished 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored.
Preslee Taylor clubbed two doubles in a 2-for-3 showing, drove in a run and scored a run. Payton Leba and Magi Melton both had two RBIs for the Lady Indians and Lacibeth Whittle finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Brianna Bess had two of five Roff hits in the game. She finished 2-for-2 with a walk. Sophie Eldred cracked a triple and scored a run, while Shelby Ensey and Keela Scott had the other RHS hits.
Melton was the winning pitcher for Asher. She struck out one, walked two and allowed two earned runs through five innings.
Asher improved to 13-6 while the Lady Tigers fell to 7-14. Roff had just defeated Asher 8-4 on Tuesday.
Stratford 12, Paoli 0
Stratford scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to the three-inning victory.
The Lady Bulldogs had just five total hits but took advantage of seven walks, a hit batter and three Paoli errors.
Haylee Dickerson paced Stratford at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Rylee Hart, Trinity Bess and Callie Sandlin had the other SHS hits.
Lenea Sandlin was the winning hurler for Stratford. She struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in two innings. Callie Sandlin tossed the final inning and struck out all three Paoli hitters she faced.
Konawa 14, Paoli 0
Konawa scored seven runs in both the first and second innings in the three-inning rout.
The Lady Tigers picked up just five total hits but took advantage of 11 walks and three errors by the Lady Pugs.
Kenley Sandlin finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored; Laila Wroolie went 1-for-2 with a walk an RBI and a run scored; Abby Brimm finished 1-for-2 with a walk an RBI and a run scored; Shaylynn Elliott ended up 1-for-1 with a walk two RBIs and two runs scored; and Lydiax Gee went 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 12-10 this fall.
Maud 7, Konawa 2
Maud erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the top of the third inning and kept Konawa at bay the rest of the way.
Laila Wroolie paced a six-hit KHS offense, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kenley Sandlin finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Jaycee Pack led the Maud squad, going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Abi Horton went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run and Janlee Impson and Amerikus Street also had two hits apiece.
Makaylee Harrell was the winning pitcher for the MHS team. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one earned run in five innings of work.
Jayden Coats struck out five, walked none and allowed four earned runs in five solid innings for Konawa.
