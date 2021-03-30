Asher tops Preston for Weleetka tournament title

The Asher High School softball team won the championship at the 2021 Weleetka Tournament. The Lady Indians knocked off Class 3A No. 19 Preston Saturday in the title contest.

WELEETKA — The Asher Lady Indians won four straight games to capture the championship of the Weleetka Tournament over the weekend.

Asher edged Preston 6-4 in the title contest.

Coach Tari Dubler’s team, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 8-2 on the season, while Preston (No. 19 in Class 3A), fell to 10-7.

“I’m so proud of my girls. We showed a lot of guts and grit in this tournament,” Dubler said.

Asher started the tournament off with a 17-6 win over host Weleetka and then rolled past Depew 20-9. Asher sent Preston to the loser’s bracket with an 8-3 win.

Championship

Asher 6, Preston 4

Asher jumped out to a 6-2 lead before holding off a Preston rally in the bottom of the sixth to preserve the win.

Alexis Johnston had a hot bat for Asher. She finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an RBI and two runs score. Tannah Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and scored a run. Magi Melton went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Madilynn Larman added a pair of hits from the top of the AHS batting order.

Alexis Francis went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored two runs for the Lady Indians.

Jadyn Roberts hit a two-run homer for Preston, while PHS leadoff hitter Kate Smith finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Celeste Pineda also had two hits for the Lady Pirates.

The Lady Indians are back in action today, traveling to Tupelo for a 4:30 p.m. contest.

