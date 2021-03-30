Asher tops Preston for Weleetka tournament title

WELEETKA — The Asher Lady Indians won four straight games to capture the championship of the Weleetka Tournament over the weekend.
Asher edged Preston 6-4 in the title contest.
Coach Tari Dubler’s team, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 8-2 on the season, while Preston (No. 19 in Class 3A), fell to 10-7.
“I’m so proud of my girls. We showed a lot of guts and grit in this tournament,” Dubler said.
Asher started the tournament off with a 17-6 win over host Weleetka and then rolled past Depew 20-9. Asher sent Preston to the loser’s bracket with an 8-3 win.
Championship
Asher 6, Preston 4
Asher jumped out to a 6-2 lead before holding off a Preston rally in the bottom of the sixth to preserve the win.
Alexis Johnston had a hot bat for Asher. She finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an RBI and two runs score. Tannah Hamilton went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and scored a run. Magi Melton went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Madilynn Larman added a pair of hits from the top of the AHS batting order.
Alexis Francis went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored two runs for the Lady Indians.
Jadyn Roberts hit a two-run homer for Preston, while PHS leadoff hitter Kate Smith finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Celeste Pineda also had two hits for the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Indians are back in action today, traveling to Tupelo for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
