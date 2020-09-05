ASHER — The Class B No. 6 Asher Indians scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and turn back Stonewall 2-0 at home Thursday night.
Bryson Martin led off the Asher sixth with a single and scored when Tahlan Hamilton reached on an error. Hamilton raced all the way to third on the play.
Dayton Fowler was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and third and Hamilton raced home on a sacrifice bunt by Trent Smith to put the home team ahead 2-0.
Mike McDonald earned the mound win. He pitched seven shutout innings with two walks, five strikeouts while allowing just two Stonewall hits.
Clayton Findley suffered the hard-luck loss for the Longhorns. He struck out four, walked two and allowed five hits and no earned runs.
Martin finished 2-for-2 with a double for the Indians. Mateo Gutierrez hit a double for the Longhorns, while Spencer Gateway finished 1-for-3.
Roff defeats Class A No. 5 Dale
ROFF — The Roff Tigers scored six unanswered runs to knock of Dale 11-6 at home Thursday night.
The Tigers — ranked No. 2 in Class B — improved to 11-2 on the year, while Class A No. 5 Dale slipped to 6-5.
The Tigers trailed 6-5 before scoring three times in the bottom of the fourth inning and adding three more runs in the fifth.
Tallen Bagwell finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs in a 14-hit RHS attack. Cade Baldridge went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored and Coby Simon went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Drew Sheppard was also on the multiple hit list, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Dylan Reed also hit a double and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
Ike Shirey led a nine-hit Dale offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dallen Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Carson Hunt was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Easton Riddle pitched all seven innings for Roff. He struck out two and walked two.
Connor Kakkendall was the losing hurler for the Pirates. He struck out one, hit a batter and walked four in just 3.1 innings.
Rattan runs away from Tupelo
RATTAN — Class A No. 6 Rattan broke open a tight game with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning on the way to a 17-7 win over visiting Tupelo Thursday night.
Cody Airington had a huge day at the plate for Tupelo despite the loss. He went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. The Tigers managed just three other hits in the game — singles by Bentley Bills, Ty Bourland and Hunter Davidson.
Cal Birchfield swung a hot bat for the Rams. He finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to lead a 12-hit RHS offense. Jodie Caston went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for Rattan, while Blane Hall finished 2-for-2 with two walks, four RBIs and a run scored.
Logan Smith picked up the pitching victory for the Rams. He struck out two, walked three, hit two batters and allowed two earned runs in three innings.
Three Tupelo pitchers combined for 11 walks and only one strikeout.
