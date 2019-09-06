LATTA — Asher scored all of its runs over the final three innings and came from behind twice to top Latta 6-4 Thursday in the first round of the 2019 Latta Fall Invitational.
Asher, ranked No. 7 in Class B, improved to 7-7 on the year while Latta — No. 13 in Class A — fell to 6-6.
Latta scored a run with two outs in the top of the first inning, when DJ Van Atten, Tucker Abney and Creed Humphrey drew consecutive walks to load the bases. AHS starter Patch Hamilton beaned Jackson Presley to force in a run and give Latta an early 1-0 lead.
Asher head coach Scott Hamilton replaced Patch Hamilton with Jake Dobbs, who got Jeron Johnston to fly out to prevent further damage.
Latta had more opportunities to score in the second and third innings but came up empty.
Justin Kiker led off the second with a double. Braden then bunted a pitch back to Dobbs, who slid to the ground to field the ball and threw Kiker out while sitting down for the first out. Kiker advanced to third on the sacrifice but was stranded after a pair of Latta groundouts.
The Panthers had a runner at second with one out in the third before Dobbs used back-to-back strikeouts to end that inning.
After three scoreless innings, Asher pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.
Patch Hamilton and Trevor Hamilton led off the inning with base hits off LHS starter Van Atten.
The Indians scored the first run on a Latta error before Bryson Martin delivered a two-RBI double to put Asher ahead 3-1.
The Panthers scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to surge ahead.
Ryland Reed and Cooper Hamilton had singles to start the inning, and Van Atten reached on an Asher error to load the bases.
Tucker Abney forced in the first LHS run with a walk, and Humphrey followed with a two-run base hit that put Latta on top 4-3. After a passed ball put runners at second and third with no outs, Dobbs again averted disaster with a pair of strikeouts sandwiched with a popup to end that Latta uprising.
An RBI single by Dobbs and a bases-loaded walk from Cameron Grisson plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the Indians ahead for good at 5-4.
LHS reliever Chance Perry recorded a strikeout to leave the bases full of Indians.
Asher tacked on an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI double by Patch Hamilton, who lead a nine-hit AHS offense with a 3-for-4 outing. Reed and Hamilton had two hits apiece in a seven-hit Latta attack.
Other first-round results were not available at press time.
Pool play resumes today, with Latta meeting Dale at 4:30 p.m. and Byng battling Silo at 6:30 p.m. Action begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the championship game slated for a 3:30 p.m. start.
