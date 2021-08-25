ALLEN — Asher broke open a tight game with a six-run volley in the top of the seventh inning and defeated host Allen 12-6 on the road Monday evening.
Asher improved to 3-0 on the season, while Allen dropped to 0-7.
Alexis Johnston led a 10-hit Asher attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Kaythryn Dixson went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Payton Leba finished 2-for-4 and drove in a run.
Allen piled up 13 total hits but was hampered by five errors. Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs was Maebery Wallace, who ended up 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Kaylee Davis finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Maycee Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored.
Addison Bailey also had two hits for Allen and drove in a run, while Brooklyn Sanders finished with two RBIs.
Makinzie Odell was the winning pitcher for Asher. She struck out five and walked four in 5.2 innings. Magi Melton closed out the game in relief.
Macyee Davis was the losing hurler. She struck out seven but walked nine in seven innings.
Asher competed in the Vanoss Festival on Tuesday, while Allen hosted Graham. Both teams will compete in the Fastpitch Tournament Thursday through Saturday. Allen meets Wewoka at 11 a.m Thursday, while the Lady Indians face Wetumka at 5:40 p.m.
Konawa sweeps past Okemah
KONAWA — The Konawa Lady Tigers picked up a pair of District 2A-4 wins Monday with a home sweep of Okemah.
Coach John Impson’s team won the opener 3-2 before shutting out Lady Panthers 12-0 in Game 2. The Lady Tigers improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the district, while Okemah left town at 1-9 and 1-3.
Game 1
Konawa 3, Okemah 2
The Lady Tigers led 3-0 before Okemah tried to rally with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Konawa collected nine hits in the game. Cheyenne Rutherford, Alexis Hernandez and Kristin Johnson all had two hits apiece. Jaylyn Isaacs finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Julie Coats was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine, walked five and allowed just two earned runs.
Game 2
Konawa 12, Okemah 0
Julie Coats was even more dominant from the circle in this contest. She struck out 11, walked none and allowed just one hit in the five-inning run-rule.
Abby Brimm led a seven-hit KHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. No other Konawa player had more than one hit.
Malena Whitekiller went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tyra Yahola finished 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Healdton Tuesday and then are off until an Aug. 30 road trip to Wynnewood.
Caddo blanks Lady Longhorns
STONEWALL — Caddo pitchers Emily Robinson and Rylan Peevyhouse combined for a one-hit, shutout as the Lady Bruins rolled to a 10-0 victory over host Stonewall on Monday.
Caddo, No. 5 in Class A, improved to 9-1 on the year, while No. 13 Stonewall dipped to 7-2.
The Lady Bruins led just 5-0 after six innings but scored five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Lily Wyche had Stonewall’s lone hit — a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Caddo collected eight hits in the contest. Kadey McKay finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the visitors, while Robinson finished 2-for-4 and scored four times. Peevyhouse went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and Jordan Nichols finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Robinson started the game in the circle for Caddo and tossed four no-hit innings. She struck out one and walked three. Peevyhouse pitched the final three innings and struck out three with no walks.
Talise Parnell absorbed the loss for the home team. She struck out two and walked three in six innings.
Latta streaks past Dibble
LATTA — Latta piled up 14 hits and used a strong pitching performance by Taryn Batterton in a 9-1 win over Dibble Monday at Swanson Field.
Coach Missy Rogers’ squad improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in District 2A-4 play, while Dibble dropped to 8-4 and 2-1.
Brooklyn Ryan went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to pace Latta at the plate, while Batterton helped her own cause by finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Jaycie Prince finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Triniti Cotanny went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jaylee Willis walked, had a single and scored two runs for the home team.
Batterton struck out seven, walked just one and allowed one hit and no earned runs in six innings for the Lady Panthers.
Latta hosted Okemah for a district doubleheader on Tuesday and hosts Wynnewood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tupelo hangs on against Tushka
TUPELO — Tupelo surrendered three runs in the top of the seventh inning before ace Ava Sliger finally slammed the door in a tense 5-4 win over Tushka at home Monday evening.
Tupelo, No. 12 in Class B, improved to 5-3 on the year, while Tushka fell to 8-6.
Two Tushka runners reached via an error and a base hit to start the seventh inning before L Traylor punched a two-RBI triple to left field that pushed across two runs. With Traylor representing the tying run, Sliger got a strikeout, a bunt groundout to first and a pop out to end the game.
Sliger pitched all seven innings for Tupelo. She struck out 11, walked two and allowed just one earned run.
Carli Cox led the THS offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored. Raylee Jones went 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Sliger ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI.
Tupelo traveled to Wapanucka on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers meet Davis at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Roff Fasptich Tournament.
