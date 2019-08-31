ROFF – Latta’s Tucker Abney missed tying the game by THIS much against Asher ace Trevor Martin Thursday night in the first round of the 40th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Abney hit a rocket off Martin to lead off the sixth inning that hit near the top of the center field wall, missing a home run by mere inches. The ball took a nice carom and went right to Asher center fielder Patch Hamilton, and Abney was held to a single.
That helped Asher and Martin hold on for a 1-0 victory.
The Indians, ranked No. 9 in Class B, improved to 5-6, while Latta (No. 13 in Class A) slipped to 5-3.
In the late game, the Byng Pirates popped Calera 9-2.
Friday’s games were rained out and, according to Roff head coach Ead Simon, the tournament will continue today and finish up on Monday. Consolation games are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. today, with semifinal contests planned for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The tournament’s third-place game is now scheduled for noon Monday, and the championship game will follow at 2 p.m.
Asher 1, Latta 0
The only run of the game came in the top of the first inning when Tahlan Hamilton hit a one-out single to left field, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Patch Hamilton’s RBI double to center field.
Pitching took over from there.
Trevor Martin allowed just four hits and four walks while striking out a whopping 14 batters in working all seven innings for the victory.
Latta lefty Rylan Reed was the hard-luck losing pitcher. He scattered six hits, walked none and struck out seven.
Patch Hamilton, Trevor Martin, Mike McDonald and Bryson Martin were each 1-for-3 from the plate for Asher.
Latta had several opportunities to produce a run. With two outs in the first inning, DJ Van Atten doubled and went to third on a passed ball but was stranded.
In the bottom of the second, Latta couldn’t take advantage of two walks and an infield hit by Braden Schroeder. Jeron Johnston walked, and Jackson Presley was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning before Martin used a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to get out of that jam.
Byng 9, Calera 2
Seth Brecheen and Collin O’Grady each cranked out a home run while Carson Capps pitched a four-hitter.
Brecheen ignited Byng’s 10-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with the solo home run in the third inning, a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored.
O’Grady was 2-for-3 with his solo blast to lead off the bottom of the first inning, three runs scored and a walk.
Trae Lowe also had a 2-for-4 performance, and Bill McCarter went 1-for-3 and knocked in two runs for Byng. Parker Presley scored twice in a 1-for-3 outing.
Capps pitched all seven innings and surrendered just two walks and struck out four. Only one of Calera’s two runs was earned.
Bodie Smith was the losing hurler for the Cougars. He struck out five, walked two and allowed six earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.