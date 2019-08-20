DALE – The Asher Indians matched Oktaha hit for hit but fell by a 7-2 count Saturday in the third-place game of the Dale Invitational Baseball Tournament.
Oktaha jumped out to a 2-0 advantage with a pair of scores in the bottom of the third inning before Asher tied it up with a pair in the top of the fourth, with Michael McDonald and Cameron Grissom each picking up one RBI.
But Oktaha picked up a single run each in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings and scored three times in the sixth to pull away.
Patch Hamilton, who suffered the pitching loss, did have a 2-for-4 effort from the plate. He allowed six hits and five walks while striking out six in pitching six complete innings.
McDonald went 1-for-2 with the one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Grissom finished 1-for-3 with one RBI, and Jake Dobbs ended up 1-for-3 with a walk.
The Indians committed three errors to two for Oktaha in the contest.
Roff 14, Latta 1
(5th Place)
Tanner Graves and Talon Rhoten each homered, while Brady Benedict was solid on the mound Saturday as the Roff Tigers hammered the Latta Panthers to capture the consolation title of the Dale Tournament.
Graves and Wil Joplin each went 3-for-3 from the plate. Besides the homer, Graves ended up with four RBIs and three runs scored. His homer was a two-run blast. Joplin had the one RBI off the solo shot, scored three times and drew a walk.
Rhoten finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.
Benedict worked the first 4.1 innings from the mound, allowing the one earned run off one hit to go with eight strikeouts and one walk. Coby Simon finished up on the hill in the fifth.
Simon was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, one run scored and a walk. Trayson Miller ended up 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a pair of walks for the winners.
Rylan Reed had the only hit and run scored for the Panthers, as he went 1-for-2 from the plate.
Starter DJ Van Atten suffered the loss after getting relief help from Kale Williams and Cooper Hamilton.
Fort Cobb 15, Asher 2
(Semifinals)
The Indians fell victim to eight errors and dropped a 13-run decision to Fort Cobb-Broxton in Friday’s semifinals.
Fort Cobb pounded out 11 hits to Asher’s seven.
Trevor Martin was 2-for-3 with a run scored for the Indians. Patch Hamilton, who was 1-for-2 with a triple, and Devon Lamb, who finished 1-for-3, drove home the two Indian runs. Tahlan Hamilton finished 1-for-2 with a walk, while Garrett Leba and McDonald were each 1-for-3.
Jake Dobbs took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Bryson Martin and Tahlan Hamilton.
Roff 4, Varnum 3
(Consolation Semifinals)
Aiden Bagwell’s RBI double scored Dylan Reed to cap a two-run sixth inning as the Tigers rallied to edge Vanum on Friday.
Trayson Miller had scored earlier in the inning to tie it up at 3-3 on a ball hit by Tanner Graves, which resulted in an error.
Roff tied the game at 1-all off Miller’s solo home run to left field.
Varnum led 2-1 before the Tigers tied it again in the bottom of the fourth as Reed scored off an error.
Aiden Bagwell finished 2-for-3 with the game-winning RBI. Talon Rhoten ended up 1-for-2 with a walk. Miller and Graves were 1-for-3, with Miller getting the RBI off his blast and scoring twice.
Wil Joplin pitched the final 2.2 innings and gave up no runs off one hit with four strikeouts and only one walk to earn the mound win. Rhoten started on the mound. He struck out four, walked four and allowed three earned runs.
Latta 8, Tushka 0
(Consolation Semifinals)
Chance Perry tossed a five-hit shutout over five complete innings, while Justin Kiker and DJ Van Atten homered for the Panthers.
Perry struck out seven and surrendered just one walk in the impressive outing.
Kiker drove home a pair of runs and scored twice in a 2-for-2 effort. Van Atten, Rylan Reed and Cooper Hamilton were each 1-for-2 with one RBI. Tucker Abney and Jeron Johnston each finished 1-for-3 with one RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.