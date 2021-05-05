Asher disposes of Drummond for regional title

DRUMMOND — The Asher Indians completed a dominant run to a Class B Regional Tournament title with a 9-4 win over host Drummond in Saturday’s championship game.
The fourth-ranked Indians improved to 22-8 on the season and are headed to the Class B State Tournament where they’ll face local foe Tupelo at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. No. 16 Drummond is done at 19-14.
The Bulldogs scored all four of their runs in the top of the second inning to grab an early 4-1 lead.
Asher would tie the game at 4-4 with three runs in the third inning and added a single run in the fourth and four more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Asher collected nine hits in the game, led by Trent Smith who went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mike McDonald finished 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Garrett Leba went 2-for-3 with a double and four runs scored as Asher’s leadoff hitter.
Cameron Grissom and Tahlan Hamilton both hit doubles for the Indians. Conner Thompson, Hamilton and Grissom also knocked in runs.
Hamilton was the winning pitcher for Asher. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed no earned runs in six innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.