Asher boys basketball capsule...

Tuesday, Jan. 8
At Varnum
Varnum 52, Asher 50
ASHER 12 12 7 19 — 50
VARNUM 17 13 13 9 — 52
ASHER: Mike McDonald 21, Trevor Martin 18, Patch Hamilton 7, Juston Melton 4.
VARNUM: Lance Nutt 19, Martell Davis 13, Duane Wildcat 9, Brendan Biffle 4, Terrance Madkins 4, Baylen White 3.
3-point goals: McDonald 2, Hamilton 1 (A); Nutt 5, Davis 2, White 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Asher Indians saw a furious fourth-quarter comeback fall just short in a 52-50 loss to Class B No. 5 Varnum on the road Tuesday night. Asher trailed 17-12 after the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime. The high-powered Whippets carried a 43-31 lead into the fourth quarter before the Indians closed the gap- with a 19-9 run to end the game. Mike McDonald scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Asher offense, while Trevor Martin finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Patch Hamilton chipped in seven points, 10 boards and four blocked shots. Lance Nutt buried five 3-pointers and led the VHS offense with 19 points. Martell Davis hit a pair of triples and scored 13, while Duane Wildcat just missed double figures for the Whippets with nine points. Asher played Sasakwa Thursday in the Jim Walling Classic hosted by Earlsboro.
Team records: Asher 7-7; Varnum 11-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.