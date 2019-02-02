RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech held the East Central University women’s basketball team scoreless over the final 2:48 of the game and rallied past the Tigers 64-56 Thursday night in Tucker Coliseum.
The Golden Suns improved to 8-11 overall and 5-8 in the Great American Conference, while ECU fell to 14-5 and 9-4.
Kendall Schulte hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 to go to put East Central on top 53-47. Another triple, this time by Tia Williams, put the Tigers on top 56-54. But Arkansas Teach scored the final 10 points of the game to swipe the victory.
East Central trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the hosts 25-15 in the second to carry a slim 34-32 lead into halftime.
Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter.
It was East Central’s first road loss since Dec. 1, 2018.
The Golden Suns finished 18-of-24 from the free-throw line, compared to a 6-of-8 showing by the visitors. East Central shot 31 percent from the field (21-of-67), compared to 21-of-51 (41 percent) by ATU.
Tia Williams led the ECU offense with 12 points and also had five rebounds. Ella Schultz followed with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Sam Schwab had seven points and five rebounds in her career start. Allen High School product Charlea Leonard scored four points on 2-of-2 shooting.
Ke’Vonshaye Stackhouse led all scorers with 21 points for the Golden Suns, while Hannah Villines recorded an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
East Central will try to rebound today at 1 p.m. at Harding.
MEN
Arkansas Tech 92, ECU 80
Will Adler and Alex Brown went 19-for-30 from the floor to combine for 48 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys basketball team topple the Tigers 92-80.
Arkansas Tech improved to 7-12 and 5-8 on the season, while East Central dropped to 11-7 overall and 8-5 in the conference.
The game was tight throughout the first half. East Central took a 45-42 lead after a free throw by Da’Rion King at the 2:04 mark of the first half. But the Wonder Boys hit two late 3-pointers to take a slim 48-45 lead at the intermission.
East Central fell behind by nine early in the second half but trimmed the deficit to 60-55 at the 15:09-minute mark after a King layup.
The Wonder Boys were able to keep ECU at arm’s length and used an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 71-57 with just over 10 minutes to play.
Arkansas Tech saw its lead grow to as many as 20 points (85-65) after R.J. Glasper hit a jumper in the paint with 5:16 left.
The Tigers connected on seven of their final eight field goals, ending the game on a 15-7 spurt, but they couldn’t make up the difference.
Adler finished with 25 points and connected on 7-of-11 3-pointers in the contest. Brown scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the hosts.
King finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers. Camron Talley scored 17 points, while Gerren Jackson ended with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Jalan Brown just missed a double-double for ECU, recording 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Wonder Boys hit a total of 15 3-point shots, compared to a 6-of-18 (33 percent) showing by ECU.
The Tigers battle Harding at 3 p.m. today in Searcy, Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.