A dozen local players and one area coach will compete with the Oklahoma Drillers Academy baseball program this summer.
Roff head coach Ead Simon will manage the Oklahoma Drillers 17U team. Local players on that squad include the Byng trio of Seth Brecheen, Rylan Johnson and Reid Johnson; Roff players Tanner Graves, Trayson Miller, Coby Simon and Connor Owens; and Reese Ratchford of Sulphur.
Bryan Scalf, who owns a farm southeast of Stillwater near Cushing and Perkins, runs the Oklahoma Driller program and is the head coach of the 18U team. That roster includes three local players — Patch Hamilton of Asher, Ty Humphers of Stonewall and Rylan Reed of Latta.
Byng’s Caden Azlin will play for the Drillers’ 16U team, coached by Chase Bridges of Sterling, who just completed his junior year playing for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley baseball team. Former Byng star Darian Luper also plays for the RGV Vaqueros.
“We have quite a few local kids going up that way to play,” Simon said. “I was actually looking for a place for Coby to play and we kind of got hooked up and (Scalf) needed a coach for the 17U team. I’m excited about it. I think he’s trying to run a pretty cool organization.”
Scalf runs practices at his farm — which includes a full-size baseball field, an indoor facility, two batting cages and a bullpen. Six practices have been held this month and the 18U team opened the season this weekend in Woodward.
Simon’s 17U squad will kick the summer slate off Monday at the Oklahoma Shootout Tournament in Enid. That event will run through Thursday.
Simon said he’s excited about returning to the field since the novel coronavirus robbed him and his players of a spring baseball season.
“We have a pretty good group. There are a handful of kids from up north that I didn’t know, but most of the kids from down this way I have a pretty good idea of what they can do,” he said. “I’m ready to play some baseball.”
Scalf’s baby
Scalf, who hasn’t coached a day of varsity baseball in his life, started the Oklahoma Drillers program three two summers ago with one 18U team.
“We’ve blown up over the last three years. I went from one team to three high school teams to a total of eight teams from 7Us and 8Us on up to the high school teams. It’s really taken off,” he said.
Glancing down the three high school rosters, a majority of the players are from schools Class 4A or below. Scalf said that’s mostly by design.
“I love small-school ballplayers. I love how they compete at the smaller schools — your Dales, your Silos, your Lattas, your Roffs. That a lot of the kids I like to go after — the hard-nosed dirtbags,” he said.
Scalf is no stranger to the brand of baseball played in the Ada area.
“I really like to reach out to all the small schools down that way. And we’re pulling kids from small schools all over Oklahoma. It’s been really neat,” he said.
Scalf started the Oklahoma Drillers Academy to give high school players an alternative to the normal summer league travel team.
“I haven’t liked the direction summer league travel ball has gone. It’s went to nothing but showcases. Those programs cost parents too much money. What I do is make it as affordable as I can for the parents,” he said.
Scalf said he enjoys running practices every bit as much as playing in actual games.
“We’re going to try to practice as much as we play. We’ll have close to 17 to 20 practices this summer and go play 20 ballgames,” he explained.
Scalf also takes his role as a leader to his players seriously. He’s hired two team chaplains and holds Christian devotionals before every workout.
“The way I see it, realistically how many of these kids are going to go play professional baseball. Not a high percentage of them,” he said. “But there is going to be a high percentage that are going to be employees, husbands and fathers. I want to look more into helping them with their everyday life instead of just baseball.”
However, when it’s time to go to weekend tournaments, he will have them ready to compete.
At the end of the summer season, top players from the 18U and 17U teams will combine to compete in Connie Mack postseason play. The Connie Mack State Tournament is scheduled for July 15-18 in Enid and the Connie Mack World Classic is set for July 22-26 in Joplin, Missouri.
“We’re going to hook it up when it comes to baseball too. We want to get them better and get them better prepared for college as well,” he said.
Following are the rosters for the three 2020 Oklahoma Drillers Baseball Academy high school teams:
DRILLERS 18U
Korben Ford Silo
Carson Atwood Silo
Jonathan Johnson Dale
David Herring Dale
Carson Hunt Dale
Tanner Collins Dale
Rylan Reed Latta
Patch Hamilton Asher
Korey Aytes Lookeba Sickles
Ty Humphers Stonewall
Logan Lagasse Cashion
Drew Blankinship Ripley
Tate Rupp Stillwater
Isaac Stebbins Stillwater
Garrett Stone Newkirk
Justyce Boyett Cheyenne
DRILLERS 17U
Ike Shirey Dale
Seth Brecheen Byng
Rylan Johnson Byng
Reid Johnson Byng
Dayson Fezekes Red Oak
Reese Ratchford Sulphur
Tanner Graves Roff
Trayson Miller Roff
Coby Simon Roff
Connor Owens Roff
Brady Friesen Kingfisher
Hayden Branch Cashion
Colton Robinson Ripley
Decklyn Wilhelm Ripley
Timothy Rector Olive
Zade Cisneros Clinton
DRILLERS 16U
Caden Azlin Byng
Kelton Arnold Drummond
Kollin Ritchie Atoka
David Brown Atoka
Jaxon Olive Calumet
Noah Friesen Kingfisher
Lane Yount Cushing
Brody Berlowitz Cushing
Landon Lagasse Cashion
Gunner Evans Rejoice Christian
Henry Hutchens Stillwater
Blye Turner Stillwater
Nathan Stebbins Stillwater
Kasey Rupp Morrison
Preston Cotter Cashion
Shawn Martin Garber
Chase Connor Seminole
