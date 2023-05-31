Ada senior Ava Bolin was selected as part of the East team when the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its 2023 All-State tennis rosters last week.
The All-State Boys selections included Byng senior Daniel Lacey.
The All-State matches are set to be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 25 at the University of Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Center.
Bolin finished fourth in a rugged No. 1 Singles field at the Class 5A State Tournament and ended her senior campaign with an overall record of 28-5.
Joining Bolin on the All-State East girls team includes Kendal Blevins, Tulsa Cascia Hall; Audrey Brown, Bishop Kelley; Katie Davis, Henryetta; Elizabeth Gilbert, Owasso; Faith Koontz, Holland Hall; Kellyn Lollis, Henryetta; Sofia Ohlson, Jenks; Ivy Wilson, Tulsa Metro Christian; and Abby Wise, Holland Hall.
The West girls team includes Sindhya Atturu, Deer Creek; Ana Grace Boggs, Edmond Memorial; Emily Boyer, Carl Albert; Clara Caldwell, Oklahoma Bible Academy; Reece Compton, Christian Heritage Academy; Alexa Garcia, Enid; Paige Ludlam, Deer Creek; Gardner Oesterle, Edmond North; Olivia Orgill, Edmond Memorial; and Sheridan White, Duncan.
Lacey and partner Jackson Goodman finished third in No. 1 Doubles at the Class 4A State Tournament. Lacey becomes the 16th All-Stater from Byng High School.
Joining Lacey on the All-State East Boys team include Julian Aaronson, Holland Hall; James Benien, Cascia Hall; Kaleb Chesher, Riverfield Country Day; Jesse Choplin, Claremore; Max Fitzgerald, Broken Arrow; Grant Hinkle, Broken Arrow; Brett Keeling, Jenks; Jesper Ohlson, Jenks; and Mario Pacilio, Tulsa Union.
The West boys team includes Lars Castellanos, Southmoore; Mason Fair, Classen SAS; Logan Lemley, Edmond Memorial; Keegan McLaughlin, Carl Albert; Christian Meave, Pauls Valley; Karson Melton, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Mitchell Rice, Edmond North; Carson Thomas, Oklahoma Christian Academy; Luke Thomas, Christian Heritage Academy; and Larsen Van Horn, Heritage Hall.
